The season officially got underway as four different age divisions faced off on Saturday in Southernmost Hockey Club action at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
18-AND-UNDER GSCC GENERALS 6, CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 2
It was a big night for the GSCC Generals’ Tyler Meyer who had a hat-trick and James Urnzer added two goals as the General’s routed the Check Electric Lightening, 6-2
The Lightening opened the first period when Luke Klettheimer scored the game’s opening goal coming at the 9:12 mark.
However, The CSCC Generals responded in the second period by finding the net twice. Meyer scored a goal with 12:20 on an assist from Urnzer and then the two teamed up again, this time with 35 seconds left when Urnzer shot the goal after being assisted from Meyer.
The Lightning’s second and last goal of the game came at 11:20 when Aston Stotts scored unassisted.
Then in the third period, the floodgates opened and it was open-season on the Lightening’s goalie. At the 14:40 mark, Landon Stotts got a goal with an assist again from Meyer. A few minutes later at 10:40 Meyer turned around and found the net on an assist from Urnzer. And then towards the final few minutes, the Generals scored two more goals, at 4:15 with Urnzer unassisted and at 2:02 and Meyer scored again on an assist from Marcus Wrazen.
14-AND-UNDER KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6, HIGGINS HAMMERHEADS 1
The Keys Imagining Surge scored in all three periods to dominate the Higgins Hammerheads, 6-1
The score was knotted up at 1-1 after the first period thanks to the game’s opening goal at the 9:32 mark when Robert Beras-Natera found the net unassisted for the Surge. The Hammerheads responded at 2:45 When Wesley Farrer scored unassisted.
In the second period, the Surge began to find their groove. They netted two more points to further their lead to 3-1, both scored by Jackson Way, first at the 4:15 mark with Beras-Natera on the assist and then at 2:13 with Archie White and Jackson Barroso on the assist.
The scoring fest continued into the third period at 8:16. Filip Hrabee slapped it into the net unassisted, before Ali Perez did the same at 4:20 unassisted. To top it off, Hrabee got another one past the goalie at the 2:20 mark on an assist from Beras-Natera.
10-AND-UNDER DEEP BLUE PRINTING 8, DNR RED WINGS 4
Sawyer Hill had a monster game with four goals and Luke Hughes added two more as the Deep Blur Printing Wahoos outscored the DNR Red Wings, 8-4.
The Wahoos put up three goals in the opening period to lead 3-1. At the 13:05 mark, Hill opened the scoring unassisted before Ella Way found the net with an assist from Emma Anton at 3:29. Anton came back with a goal of her own at the 1:19 mark. Jad DeForrest added the lone goal at 4:29 for the Red Wings.
Both squads scored three goals in the second period, to give the Wahoos a 6-4 advantage.
For the Wahoos, Hughes scored unassisted at 10:35, and Hill added two goals as well at the 6:31 and 13 marks.
For the Red Wings, Kobe Gerrera scored a hat-trick, with all three unassisted goals coming in the second period (9:23, 3:18, and 1:18).
In the third period, the Wahoos put the proverbial icing on the cake when Hill scored again at the 9:47 mark and Hughes closed it out at 13, both goals also unassisted.
7-AND-UNDER TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 4, MIAMI SUBS HEROES 1
The Total Temperature Penguins put up an impressive victory in their opener, 4-1, over the Miami Subs Heroes.
There was not any scoring between these two teams in the first period, but in the second the Penguins opened it when Tobias Pavelek found the net at the 1:00 mark.
In the third period, the Heroes scored their lone goal of the game when Tristian Fernandez shot and scored with an assist from Kaysel Hill towards the end of the game (1:00).
The Penguins poured it on late with Adam Awan putting up hat-trick in a very short period of time. He scored at the 1:49 mark with Marco Horak on the assist; the :20 mark with an assist from Nicholas Pavliashvilli and then again three seconds later at the :17 mark on an assist from Pavelek.