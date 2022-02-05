With every successful Kelly McGillis Classic — which this year was won by Cat 5 in the Upper Women’s Division and First Order in the Lower Women’s Division — also comes another season of planting the flag football seeds for the next generation of players.
The 30th edition was no different, as 15 Monroe County teams took to the gridiron Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30, with the Marathon squads winning both the Junior and Girls divisions.
“This really has bloomed, and it was the early years that set it up,” said International Women’s Flag Football Association president Diane Beruldsen, who also organizes the Kelly McGillis Classic annually. “Now our Women’s Division are full of ladies who once played as girls, so in September I’m going to go back out to the schools again and this time focus on getting even more teams from the Upper Keys.”
Beruldsen further explained her reasoning for doing so is due to the progression of the Marathon girls and juniors teams during the course of the past year, as last year they were a combined squad with Big Pine and this year they won both divisions. In the juniors, they defeated two teams from Horace O’Bryant, and one each from Key Largo, Sugarloaf and Key West High, while in the girls there were three squads out of Poinciana, two from Gerald Adams, and one apiece from Sigsbee, Big Pine and Sugarloaf.
“I want to get Plantation Keys involved,” said Beruldsen. “Once we get the girls the taste of flag football, we hope to get a few signed up so it grows from there.”
It’s not just in the Keys, but now worldwide the girls flag football programs are drawing interest as the women in competition from El Salvador and Honduras took notice of the local talent and now want to instill that in their home nations.
“We are going to raise some money so we can get them the equipment because those women from El Salvador and Honduras are dying to coach their girls,” said Beruldsen. “That’s our goal, to get all women and girls, around the world, playing flag football for free.”
It’s not just international women on the sidelines, as the six of the local teams were coached by moms.
“They were with me during the practices once a week so they could be ready tournament time,” said Beruldsen. “They had never coached or played flag football before, but they did a great job and couldn’t thank me enough for the opportunity. For me, that’s what it’s all about.”
That all comes from the seeds that were planted with the Monroe County youth in the early years of the Kelly McGillis Classic, and now that tree of growth has already blossomed into a full Key West brach of teams in each edition of the annual tournament.
“I think what we are doing is really special and a lot of sports programs should be like that,” said Beruldsen. “I hope we can continue to build on what we’ve created here.”