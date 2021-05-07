Coming off a championship run the prior season in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas have sent notice to the rest of the league they plan to defend the title by starting 3-0, while last season’s cellar-dweller Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos are looking to rewrite their story this time around as their only loss through the first three weeks is to the current leaders.
Those teams will meet Friday night at DeWitt Roberts field at 8:30 p.m., following the matchup between Ben’s Candle Shop Morays and Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at 7.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 25,
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 22
With the teams tied at 13 entering the third inning, Breakfast Club Too broke the game open with a 12-run frame and Ben’s Candle Shop could not come back despite responding with an eight-run fourth.
Serving up the runs at the plate for the Breakfast Bunch Marty Gregurich doubled, homered for six RBI during a 4-for-4 night, with two doubles and a single was Ronnie Presley for five RBI, Chichi Rodriguez drove in four RBI on three hits, Bobby Lopez tripled and singled twice, and with a trio of base knocks were John Hornyak and Tom Haas. Troy Curry doubled and singles, Chris Hilliard, Stu Lilly and Jason Blanco each had two hits while with one was Nick Hogan.
Burning bright for the Candle Crew, Doug Holmes lit up a double and home run as teammate Dave Matea doubled, both going 4-for-4, Chris Hall had two doubles and a single, Harry Milliken had a two-base hit and two base hits, and Raul Franco singled twice. Robert Franco and Dylan Kibler both doubled and singled, Greg Eagle homered and singled for four RBI, and with a base rap was Bob Maun.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 25,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 17
Both teams scored in all innings but the fifth, but Tommy Tiles were just a bit more productive in the second and third, which made the difference in the game.
Tommy Lapp laid the way for Tommy Tiles with a double, home run and a trio of singles, going 5-for-5, good for six RBI, while also perfect at the plate in five trips was Jorge Martinez. Robert Franco contributed four hits including a double, Rich Baker was a home run shy of the cycle with two singles, a double and triple, Tim Neely and Darnell Henderson each had three base hits, Ken Dispenza doubled and singled and with a two-base knock was Josh Simonds.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Willie Rodriguez, Jose Santiago, with a double, and Marty Gregurich, with five RBI, were each 4-for-4, Alexey Vergas and Junior Guieb both had a pair of doubles as well as a single, with three hits were Alex Torres, Eddie Torna and George Blanco and Juanito Menendez sent two balls out of the park for five RBI.