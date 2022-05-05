In a battle for first place, the standings for the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League swapped back in favor of the defending champions, once again, as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas upended the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers on Friday, April 29, to retake a half-game lead; meanwhile, the FKWT Roncos won a fifth straight to move a game and a half out of second.
Looking to keep that win streak going and cut the second-place lead to just a half game, FWKT will take on Harpoon Harry’s, which has now lost three consecutive games to fall out of first, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, while Breakfast Club Too looks to remain atop the standings when they take on the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays at 8:30 p.m.
FKWT Roncos 9,
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 8
The win streak for the Roncos seemed to be in jeopardy as they were held to just a run in each of the first two frames, which was quickly erased by the Morays with two runs in the third, but FKWT responded to a four-run deficit by scoring six in the sixth inning and then one more in the seventh for the walk-off victory
With a two-base hit and two base hits for the Roncos were Tommy Lapp and Kevin Rivera, Rich Baker and Marlon Manresa both doubled and singled, Tim Neely and Mike Balbuena both had two hits apiece, while Kenny Dispenza contributed an inside-the-park home run and Raul Franco and Nick Hogan singled.
For the Morays, Jason Johnston, Ben Blattenbeger and Tim Davis all had three hits, with a double and single were Dave Matea and Troy Curry, Dylan Kibler and Marty Gregurich had to base knocks and adding hits were Harry Milliken and Jeff Kurkoski.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 20,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 17
Matching runs for runs a majority of the way, it was a one-run difference by the time the seventh and final inning rolled around, during which the Jaibas outscored the Snappers by a pair of runs, which made the difference in the game.
Ronnie Presley mashed a trio of doubles, a pair of singles and a home run good for six RBI, to lead the hit parade for breakfast Club Too, while also with a pair of doubleasand a home run was Troy Curry. Bobby Lopez tripled and singled twice, Nick Hogan was a home run away from the cycle on three hits for five RBI, Marty Gregurich also had a trio of hits, including a double, John Bandora and Jake Black both added two hits and Tom Haas had one.
With four hits for the Snappers was Paco Galvin, with a two-base hit and two base hits were Wille Rodriguez, Eddy Tornac, Alexey Vergas, Junior Guieb and Joal Rivero, while Alex Torres homered, doubled and singled, Dylan Kibler had a pair of hits and with one was Harry Milliken.