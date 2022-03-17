The fast start to the season for the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers has come to a sudden halt, with two losses and a tie in the last four games, the most recent to the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas restoring the defending champion Jaibas (4-2 overall) to the top spot on the standings of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, while the Snappers (3-2-1) are now tied with the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (3-2-1) — a half-game out of first.
Harpoon Harry’s will now look to keep pace for the top seed, taking on the cellar-dweller FKWT Roncos (1-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, with Jolly’s Liquor Store hoping to slow down Breakfast Club Too at 8:30 p.m. on the Dewitt Robert diamond.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 26,
FKWT Roncos 11
The KWFT Roncos did score 10 runs in the fourth inning but by that point Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays had already pushed across 16 runs and added 10 more in its final to at-bats for the victory.
Jolly’s Liquor Store had more hits than FKWT has runs, as Harry Milliken, with four RBI, Jeff Kurkowski, with a double and five RBI, and Greg Eagle, four doubles, were all 5-for-5. Ben Blattenbeger, Dylan Kibler and Jason Johnson, who doubled and drove in eight, had three hits apiece. Colton Butler crack two hits send home five runs and Nick Hogen had a base knock.
For the Roncos, Tim Neely had a trio of singles, with two was Marlon Manresa, while Robert Franco, Raul Franco, Alexey Vergas and Eddie Torna all had hits.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 13,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 12
Striking first, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas took a 10-run lead after the second inning, but the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers rallied to tied the score after four, only to give it away in the bottom of the seventh after a pair of scoreless frames.
Pushing Breakfast Club Too ahead for the win were Marty Gregurich and Ronnie Presley, who both had a two-base hit and two base hits, while also with three hits was John Bendora. Bobby Lopez reached twice safely on hits, as Chris Hilliard, Nick Hogen, John Hornyak, Stu Lilly, Tom Haas, Jack Black and Jay Brunner all got on with one.
Harpoon Harry’s finished with one more hit in the losing effort, four to the Snappers’ 25 coming off the bat of Willie Rodriguez, who had an inside-the-park home run. Alex Torres parked a home run and singled, Alexey Vergas, Eddie Griffiths, Eddie Tornac, Paco Galvin and Jose Santiago had two hits apiece while with one were Joel Rivero, David Flynn and Marlon Manresa.