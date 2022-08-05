The final regular-season games were contested on Friday, July 29 with a slight shift in the Men’s Over-35 League standings.
Although defending champs Breakfast Club Too Jaibas lost, it did not affect their seeding going into the league playoffs slated for Friday, Aug. 19, at DeWitt Roberts Field.
The Jaibas ended the long campaign with an 11-7-0 mark, while the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (9-9-1) took sole possession of the second spot with a victory over the Jaibas.
The Harpoon Harry's Snappers (8-10-1) fell into a two-way tie with the FKWT Roncos (8-10-0).
JOLLY'S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 16,
HARPOON HARRY'S SNAPPERS 10
The Snappers held a one-run edge after two innings, but the Morays racked up eight more runs and held the Snappers to a single run in the top of the sixth frame.
Morays slugger Harry Milliken went 5-for-5, Jeff Kurkowski singled four times, Ronnie Presley thumped a three-base hit and two base hits and with three singles apiece were Jason Johnston, Marty Gregurich and Michael Balbuena.
Ben Blattenberger tripled two times and Dylan Kibler limped out an inside-the-park homer and added a base knock.
Snappers’ Alexey Verges went yard and slapped a pair of base hits, Willie Rodriguez and Jose Santiago both doubled and singled twice. Nick Hogen and Jorge Malino both cracked a two-bagger and singled, Eddie Tornac was good for a pair of singles, Troy Curry homered as Alex Torres and David Flynn each contributed a base hit.
FKWT RONCOS 19,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 18
It appeared the Jaibas would waltz to victory lane with a nine-run advantage, but the Roncos dumped a dozen runs in the bottom of the sixth and final frame to surprise everyone, including themselves.
Michael Balbuena went yard, doubled and singled twice, Rich Baker put the yellow orb out of the park and added three more base hits and with four singles each were Devin Butler and loaner Harry Milliken.
Tommy Lapp plated five runs via two doubles and a single, Tim Neely, Darnell Henderson and Kenny Dispenza slapped three hits apiece as Ben Blattenberger singled two times.
League-leader Troy Curry crushed three home runs to make it 17 on the season, and he drove in eight runs to top all hitters with 41 RBI to pace the Jaibas at the plate. Marty Gregurich went yard, tripled and singled two times, Nick Hogen tripled, doubled and singled twice, Bobby Lopez drilled a two-base hit and two base hits, John Hornyak and Tom Haas hammered a trio of hits and with two singles each were Ronnie Presley, John Bandura, Jake Black and Stu Lilly.