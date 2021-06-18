For the first time this season the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas took the loss, but it was not on the field it happened as the league leaders were forced to forfeit their game leave just one contested last Friday, June 11, in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League at DeWitt Roberts Field.
The Break Club Too bunch still maintains a two-game lead on the second-place Tommy Titles FKWT Roncos, as the two teams match up this Friday, June 18, at 8:30 p.m., following the contest between the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers and ben Candle Shop Morays at 7 p.m.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 13, Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 8
A consistent offensive production by the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos, scoring three runs in four different frames, paced the victory despite allowing a five-spot in the top of the first.
After that, the Roncos would allow just three more runs while scoring three in each of the first three innings, led by Tim Neely who was 4-for-4 with a triple. Pablo Noruera added a two-base hit and two base hits, Tommy Lapp also doubled while adding a single, Jorge Martinez tripled as part of his two hits as teammates Darnell Henderson, Dylan Kibler, Rich Baker, and Chris Hilliard all singled twice, and Ken Dispenza once.
For the Snappers, Sean Patrick was 4-for-4, while with 3 hits were Alexey Vergas, with a home run. Joal Rivero, Willie Rodriguez, Jorge Blanco, Eddie Torna, Kyle Cabrera, and Kiki Lopez, with a double, all had two hits while with one were Alex Torres and Jose Santiago.