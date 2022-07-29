With just one week of regular-season action left on the docket, the defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas hold the top seed for the Men’s Over-35 Softball League playoffs, set for Friday, Aug. 19.
In action last week at DeWitt Roberts Field, the Jaibas edged the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers to improve to 11-6, while the Snappers fell into a tie (8-9) with the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, which won by forfeit over the FKWT Roncos (7-10).
On the slate for Friday, July 29, the Snappers will take on the Morays, with the winner moving into the No. 2 seed, in the 7 p.m. matchup. In the nightcap, the Jaibas look to improve their record with a meeting against the Roncos slated for 8:30.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 13,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 10
The Jaibas pulled ahead with four in the fifth and four more in the sixth as the Snappers could only muster a pair of seventh-inning runs, although the Snappers outhit the Jaibas 20-16.
Slugger Troy Curry went yard twice and doubled twice to plate five runs and Marty Gregurich went 4-for-4 with four doubles to lead the way for the Jaibas.
Ronnie Presley drilled a two-base hit and a base hit, Bobby Lopez, Stu Lilly and Harry Milliken singled two times apiece, Chris Hilliard doubled and with a base hit was John Bandura and Ben Blattenberger.
Junior Guieb powered the Snappers with a home run and a trio of base hits for five RBI. Willie Rodriguez doubled twice and singled two times as Alexey Verges hammered a double and three singles. Jorge Coline smacked two doubles and a base hit, Eddie Tornac, Jose Santiago, Dylan Kibler and Devon Butler singled two times each as Alain Pedrosa added a base knock.