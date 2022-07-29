With just one week of regular-season action left on the docket, the defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas hold the top seed for the Men’s Over-35 Softball League playoffs, set for Friday, Aug. 19.

In action last week at DeWitt Roberts Field, the Jaibas edged the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers to improve to 11-6, while the Snappers fell into a tie (8-9) with the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, which won by forfeit over the FKWT Roncos (7-10).