The Breakfast Club Too Jaibas (10-4) managed to stay a game ahead of the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (9-5) in the standings, as both teams won their respective matches on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Men’s Softball League action.

Coming to bat on Friday, March 3, the cellar-dweller Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (4-10-0) host the third-place Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (5-9-0) in the 7:30 p.m. game at the DeWitt Roberts Softball. A Snappers victory would knot the teams in third or last place.

Tags

Recommended for you