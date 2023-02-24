Morays’ catcher Orion Roberts and umpire Rocky Portier watch Jaibas batter Stewart Lilly take a swing at a pitch. On Friday, Feb. 17, Lilly hit an inside-the-park home run on a shot that went all the way to the left-field fence.
Morays’ catcher Orion Roberts and umpire Rocky Portier watch Jaibas batter Stewart Lilly take a swing at a pitch. On Friday, Feb. 17, Lilly hit an inside-the-park home run on a shot that went all the way to the left-field fence.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Morays’ third baseman Joe Iedube got his glove down for a shot to the hot corner as shortstop Chad Rodriguez moved to back up the play.
The Breakfast Club Too Jaibas (10-4) managed to stay a game ahead of the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (9-5) in the standings, as both teams won their respective matches on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Men’s Softball League action.
Coming to bat on Friday, March 3, the cellar-dweller Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (4-10-0) host the third-place Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (5-9-0) in the 7:30 p.m. game at the DeWitt Roberts Softball. A Snappers victory would knot the teams in third or last place.
In the nightcap, the Morays hope to take a W to put them back in a first-place tie, or will they fall further behind with a loss?
Stay tuned.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 19,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 9
Jolly’s jumped out to a 13-3 advantage after two and kicked back with six more in the sixth.
Harry Milliken was perfect at the plate with a 5-for-5 performance, Ben Blattenberger slugged four base hits, Chad Rodriguez hammered three singles and Nick Hogen and Tory Curry both homered in-the-park and slapped a pair of base hits. Dave Matea double and singled, J.C. Ramirez slugged two hits and Dylan Kibler cracked a base hit.
Roncos Mike Balbuena was 4-for-4 with a triple to plate three runs, Tommy Lapp doubled and singled twice, Marlon Manresa and Ken Dispenza gapped a trio of base hits. Jay Vanderhoot whacked a two-base hit and a base hit and with base hits were Devin Butler and Darnell Henderson.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 20,
HARPOON HARRY'S SNAPPERS 13
The Snappers really didn’t get the offense moving until the top of the fourth, but by then, the Jaibas had amassed a 12-0 lead.
John Hornyak tripled as part of his 4-for-4 night at the plate to power the Jaibas. Ronnie Presley drilled two doubles and singled to send five runs home and he scored three runs. Nick Hogen nailed a two-base hit and two base hits and Chevy Echevarria slugged a trio of base hits. Troy Curry double and singled, Chris Hilliard and Tom Haas snagged a pair of singles, Bobby Lopez and John Taylor both added a base hit and Stew Lilly hit an inside-the-park grand slam home run. That will teach them from scooting in too far on Lilly.
Snappers’ ChiChi Rodriguez nailed a pair of doubles, Dylan Kibler (double) and Eddie Tornac had two hits each, Willie Rodriguez doubled and singled, Alexey Vergas and Harry Milliken hoisted a pair of singles, Jorge Molindo doubled and Alex Torres singled.