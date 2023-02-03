Playing in both games on Friday, Jan. 27, Troy Curry was 5-for-5 with a two-base hit and inside-the-park home run filling in for the Morays, and in the nightcap Curry crushed a trio of home runs and doubled to plate six runs with his team the Jaibas.
Morays’ shortstop Ben Blattenberger gloved a shot on the first bounce in recent Men’s Over-35 Softball action.
After a week of upsets that brought all the teams within three games of each other in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, the leaders took back control as the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays kept the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers off the scoreboard for four of seven frames for the win, while the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas mercy-ruled the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos in four frames on Friday, Jan. 27.
The teams will run it back on Friday, Feb. 3, as Jolly’s Liquor Store will take on Harpoon Harry’s at 7 p.m., with Breakfast Club Too playing Tommy Tiles FKWT at 8:30 on DeWitt Roberts Field.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 24,
Harpoon Harrys Snappers 12
After the first frame it was actually the Snappers who held a one-run advantage, but by the end of the fourth it was the Morays who were in front by double digits and never looked back, as Jolly’s added eight more in its final at-bat to double up Harpoon Harry’s.
Despite needing a triple to complete the cycle, Troy Curry still went 5-for-5 with a double and inside-the-park home run, Joe Ledube contributed a pair of triples and singles, while also with four hits was Ben Blattenbeger in the winning effort for Jolly’s Liquor Store. Dylan Kibler and Ronnie Presley both had a two-base hit and two base hits, Marty Gregurich added a trio of singles, while with two hits were Harry Milliken, one a double, and Chad Rodriguez, and with one knock was Dave Matea.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Junior Guieb and Chi Chi Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, Jorge Malindo had three hits, with two were Willy Rodriguez, one a two-bagger, Eddie Tornac, David Flynn and Jose Santiago, while Alex Torres doubled and with singles were Alexey Vergas and Joal Rivero.
Breakfast Club Too
Jaibas 23,
Tommy Tiles FKWT
Roncos 2
Tommy Tiles FKWT scored two runs in the first frame, but from there were shut out by Breakfast Club Too, which scored six runs in the final three frames after five in the first to institute the 21-run mercy rule.
Once again with the hot bat was Troy Curry, who had an extra base hit in each of hit four trips to the plate, one a double, and three home runs for six RBI, while Marty Gregurich and John Bandora, with a triple, were also both 4-for-4. Also carrying a big bat was Ronnie Presley with a triple, homer and single, John Hornyak, Tom Haas and Chevy Echevaraie all connected on three hits and with one was Stewart Lilly.
With two hits for the Roncos was Tommy Lapp and Rich Baker stroked one.