The win streak is up to seven this season for the defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, as they kept Harpoon Harry’s Snappers in the cellar of the Men’s Over-35 Softball League last week while being aided by Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, who took down second-place Tommy Tiles FKWT, to extend the league lead to three games.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 16,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 13
Despite trailing by four entering the bottom of the second, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas did enough damage in their next four at-bats that even a nine-run top of the seventh by the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers was not enough to make the first-place team take their final swings.
Going 4-for-4 with a double to keep the Jiabas undefeated was Ronnie Presley and Alex Diequez, while Chichi Rodriguez, Bobby Lopez (double), Paul Sanchez and Stu Lilly all connected on three base knocks. John Bandora tripled and singled, Nick Hogan and John Horhyak both had a pair of base hits and with one was Tom Haas.
For the Snappers, Alexey Vergas had a three-base hit and two base hits, Joal Rivero had a two-base hit and two hase hits, and with three base raps were Willie Rodriguez, Eddie Torna and Sean Patrick. Juanito Menendez came up clutch with a grand slam as part of his two hit, Alex Torres added triple and single, as Jorge Blanco added two hits and Kiki Lopez and Jose Santiago each had one.
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 17,
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 12
A seven-run second inning for the Ben’s Candle Shop Morays turned out to be the difference in the game as the Tommy Tiles Roncos had an answer for every other run scored but five extra in the second.
A home run shy of the cycle, Chris Hall had five RBI as part of his 5-for-5 performance to lead the Morays’ victory, while with four hits were Harry Milliken, Joal Rivero, Chichi Rodriguez and Dylan Kibler, who tripled. Nick Hogan contributed a trio of hits, Greg Eagle reached safely twice including a double and Bob Maun singled.
The Roncos received home runs from Rich Baker, who had three hits, and Tommy Lapp, who finished with two hits. Also with a trio of strokes was Robert Franco and Darnell Henderson, Pablo Noguera tripled and singled, Mike Balbuena doubled and tripled and with singles were Raul Franco and Ken Dispenza.