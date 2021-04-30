After just two weeks of action in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League, defending champs Breakfast Too Club Jaibas are back on top of the standings with a 2-0 record.
For a lack of players, the league lowered the age to over 35 years old bringing new life to the Friday night games at DeWitt Roberts Field.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 21,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 8
A 10-run first propelled the Jaibas to victory after just five and a half innings of play. Marty Gregurich (5 RBI) and Ronnie Presley (4 RBI) each had a 5-for-5 night with two doubles and three singles apiece. Bobby Lopez doubled twice and singled two times, Chichi Rodriguez and Chris Hilliard ripped four hits each, Alex Dieguez singled three times, Ben Blattenberger doubled and singled, Tom Haas slugged two hits as John Hornyak and Raul Franco each had a hit.
Snappers’ Junior Guieb went 4-for-4 with two doubles, George Blanco tripled and singled, Josh Simonds hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Joal Rivera singled two times, as Juanito Menendez went yard and Jorge Martinez added a base hit.
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 23,
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 19
After a scoreless first frame, the Roncos racked up 11 runs in the second and 10 more in the third to put this game away with 31 hits.
Pabel Noriega doubled and plated five runs in a 4-for-4 hitting night, with three hits apiece were Tim Neely, Josh Simonds, Rich Baker and Raul Franco, Michael Balbuena homered inside-the-park and singled, Jorge Martinez and John Childs doubled and singled, with two hits each were Robert Franco, Leno Pauline and Kenny Dispenza (double) and Tommy Lapp double and John Childs both stroked a two-bagger.
The Morays’ Harry Milliken had a 5-for-5 performance highlighted by three doubles and 4 RBI, Dylan Kibler singled four times, Ben Blattenberger tripled, doubled and singled to plate four runs, Chris Hall and Marty Gregurich each parked a pitch out of the park and singled, Chris Hilliard and Dave Matea both doubled two times and singled, Bob Maun hammered two hits and Kyle Cabrera and Jay Tola both had two hits.