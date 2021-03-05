With just two weeks left on the schedule, the Breakfast Club Two Jaibas wrapped up the regular-season title last week by knocking off last-place Tommy Title FKWT Roncos, even with second-place Ben’s Candle Shop Moray keeping pace with a victory against Dr. Jerry’s Snappers.
The Breakfast Club Too can further supplant its lead tonight when it takes on Dr. Jerry’s at 7:45, while the nightcap will feature Ben’s Candle looking to retain its standing against Tommy Tiles FKWT at 8:30 p.m.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 21, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 11
After turning a seven-run second inning deficit into a two-run lead by the third, the Jaibas never looked back en route to the 10-run victory.
John Hornyak knocked in four of the runs for Breakfast Club Too, going 5-for-5, while with a trio of doubles as well as a single was Marty Gregurich. Alex Diequez added an inside-the-park home run, doubled and singled twice, Chris Hilliard and Dylan Kibler (double) both had four hits and with three were Stu Lilly and Harry Milliken. Ronnie Presley contributed a double and with a pair of base hits was Tom Haas.
Mike Balbuena did what he could to keep the Roncos in contention coming up a home run shy of the cycle, which Tommy Lapp connected on one as part of his two hits. Also with a pair of thumps were Tim Neely, Rich Baker, Kenny Dispensa, who doubled, and David Flynn, who doubled twice. Lito Paulino, Darnell Henderson and Ben Blattenbeger all singled.
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 35, Dr. Jerry’s Snappers 11
By the third inning, the game was already in hand for the Morays, who had crossed home 20 times by that point and then put on the finishing touches with 16 more in its final two at-bats.
Dylan Kibler had five of the RBI for the Morays, going 6-for-6 with a double, as did Ronnie Presley, who had a trio of two-base hits and two base hits. Also tallying five hits were Harry Milliken, who doubled, Greg Eagle, with three doubles, while with four hits were Dave Matea, good for five RBI, Chris Hilliard, Marty Gregurich and John Hornyak, who tripled. Ben Blattenbeger also tripled, singled twice and had five RBI, and Danny Kirknick singled three times.
For the Snappers, David Flynn doubled, Tommy Lapp homered, Rich Baker, and Darnell Henderson all had three hits. With two were Jose Santiago, Alexey Vergas, Serbio Boties, who tripled, Nick Hogen, who doubled, and Lito Paulino. Tony Yanis singled.