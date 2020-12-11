They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and they were not joking as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas scrambled the flickering Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, while Dr. Jerry’s Snappers wrote the winning prescription against the hapless Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos last Friday, Dec. 4 — furthering the lead of the top two in the standings during week nine of the Men’s Over-37 Softball League at DeWitt Roberts Field.
On Friday night, the Snappers are looking to maintain their league dominance against the nearly melted Morays at 7 p.m., while the Jaibas hope to be the next in line to toast the Roncos at 8:30.
DR. JERRY’S SNAPPERS 18,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 14
Every time there is a doctor’s appointment, it seems Dr. Jerry’s team is up for the challenge as they won again and stayed in sole possession of first place in league play. The Snappers (7-2) jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the first inning and piled on eight more runs in the second then, before you knew it, the diagnosis was not good for the Roncos (1-8) as it was 13-3 after two. The Snappers continued pulling away in the third before the Roncos showed a brief sign of life in the fourth inning scoring six runs of their own, but it was not enough in the end.
For the Snappers, Juanito Menendez, Jose Santiago and Sibrio Botiles highlighted the night with the hot bats, each going 4-for-4. Menedez’s outing included a double and a moon-shot, Santiago had a double, and Botiles had a triple. David Flynn turned in three hits. Junior Guieb added two-lined shots, as did Nick Hogan (double) and Ben Blattenbeger (double). Adding base thumps were Alexey Vergas and Dylan Kibler (triple).
For the Roncos, who have tiled themselves into a corner, Mike Balbuena (two doubles and a triple) and Darnell Henderson (four RBI) were both 4-for-4. Tom Haas did what he could with three hits. Turning in two base thumps each were Raul Franco, Tommy Lapp (double and a home-run), Rich Baker (triple), Lito Paulino, Winston Pena, and Marty Gregurich (double). Contributing a base hit was Chris Hilliard.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 32,
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 3
It was a tale of two different teams going in two different directions in a score that resembled more of a football game than softball. The Jaibas’ bats were cooking at the plate as they did their best to stay a game out of first in the standings (6-3), while the Morays found themselves further waxed into third place (4-5). The game was pretty much over from the moment the match was lit as the Jaibas were leading 10-1 after the first inning. Like a stack of pancakes, the Jaibas piled it on with multiple runs in every inning for the rest of the way. It was like an all-you-can-eat-buffet as the Jaibas notched 41 hits compared to the Morays’ 12.
For the Jaibas, Nick Hogan, Marty Gregurich and Troy Curry ate breakfast from the plate, like it was Thanksgiving Part II, each going 6-for-6. Hogan belted an in-the-park round-tripper, while Gregurich turned in four doubles and four RBI. Curry went bananas with four home-runs (two in-the-park), a double and a whooping 10 RBI. Ronnie Presley had four line shots and four RBI and Chris Hilliard also turned in four hits, which included a double and a triple. Winston Pena additionally connected with four base raps. John Hornyak (double) and Tommy Lapp (double) belted three base thumps each. Stu Lilly contributed three singles. Turning in two hits was Tom Haas.
The Morays had a far less statistically dazzling evening, as Dylan Kibler and Jeff Kurkowski had three lined shots each. Lito Paulino added two hits, while Ben Blattenbeger, Greg Eagle and Dave Metea each connected for one base thump.