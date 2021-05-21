The champs just keep rolling in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas scored in every inning to cruise to a 21-run mercy-rule victory and stay unbeaten through six games, but Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos kept pace by also scoring in every at-bat for its 3-run triumph to remain two games back at 3-2, while Ben’s Candle Shop Morays and Harpoon Harry’s Snappers both are sitting at 1-4.
On Friday night, the Roncos will look to maintain their position when they take on the Snappers at 7 p.m., while the Jaibas played the Morays in the nightcap at 8:30.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 22,
Bens Candle Shop Morays 9
Despite allowing Tommy Tiles FKWT to score in every frame, Ben’s Candle Shop was also putting up the runs as the Morays scored in the first four innings but trailed by eight entering the fifth. After that, it was the Roncos who were in control for the victory.
Blasting five hits for the Roncos was Tim Neely, while Robert Franco and Ken Dispenza both had a three-base hit and three base hits, Rich Baker singled four time and Tommy Lapp homered and singled three times. Josh Simonds had a two-base hit and two base hits, John Childs gapped a pair of shots while Marty Gregurich hit a home run and single and Darnell Henderson added a hit.
Going 3-for-3 for the Morays was Kyle Cabrera, Dylan Kibler homered and singled, Chris Hall tripled and singled, and with two hits each were Ben Blattenbeger, Harry Milliken, Doug Holmes and Dave Matea. Greg Eagle doubled and Bob Maun singled.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 30,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 9
After the end of the first inning the game was tied at 4, but by the end of the third Breakfast Club Too had built a four-run advantage and never looked back from there, en route to the victory and remaining unbeaten in six games this season.
Driving in nearly half of the Jaibas’ runs was Ronnie Presley, who sent home 12 RBI by going 6-for-6 with a double and home run, while teammate Troy Curry was also 6-for-6 with a double and home run. Marty Gregurich parked two long balls and singled twice for six RBI, Bobby Lopez and John Hornyak both doubled and singled three times, while with four hits were Nick Hogan and Harry Milliken, with three was Tom Haas and adding one was Dylan Kibler.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Juanito Menendez connected on a double and two home runs, Willy Rodriguez doubled and singled twice and with three hits was Joal Rivero, Sean Patrick and Eddie Torna both contributed two hits, and Alex Torres and Josh Simonds had one.