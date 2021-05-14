After spending the entirety of last season in the cellar of the Key West Men’s Over-35 softball league, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos had an opportunity to test first place last week, all they needed to do was knock off defending champ and the currently unbeaten Breakfast Club Too Jaibas.
The Roncos were quickly reminded who was in the league lead, as the Jaibas extended its advantage in the standings to at least two games with a convincing victory, while Harpoon Harry’s Snappers got into the win column for the first time by shutting down Ben’s Candle Shop Morays.
The Snappers will look make it two in a row against the undefeated Jaibas at 8:30 after the Roncos and Morays face off at 7 p.m.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 16,
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 10
Despite getting shut out through the first three frames, Ben’s Candle Shop battled back to tie the game in the fifth and take the lead in the sixth — only to have Harpoon Harry’s rally for seven in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory.
With a home run, double and single, Alex Torres helped hook the win for the Snappers, while teammates Junior Guieb, with a double, and Jorge Blanco had four hits each. David Flynn, Jose Santiago, Joal Rivero and Sean Patrick each contributed three hits, Willie Rodriguez tripled and singled, Alexy Vergas doubled and singled and Eddie Torn had a base hit.
Going 4-for-4, with a double, Ben Blattenbeger did what he could for the Moray, as did Greg Eagle who doubled three times. With a double and triple for four RBI was Chris Hall. Kyle Cabrera added a two-bagger and base knock while with two hits each were Dave Matea, Bob Maun and Marty Gregurich. Raul Franco had one.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 22, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 7
Scoring in each and every frame, Breakfast Club Too left no doubt who was in control of the standings in a game that was completed in just five innings because of the 15-rule rule.
Completing the cycle, Troy Curry had a pair of doubles, triple, home run and single good for seven RBI to power the Jaibas during his 5-for-5 performance. Nick Hogen had two three-base hits and two base hits, Bobby Lopes homered and singled three times as part of this four-RBI night, Marty Gregurich parked a shot and had two singles, John Bandora and Stu Lilly had a two-base hit and two base hits. Tom Haas singled three times, and with two base raps were Paul Sanchez and John Hornyak, including a triple. Ronnie Presley also singled.
For the Roncos, Mike Balbuena and Rich Baker ran into home runs, Baker adding a single, with two hits were Tim Neely, Raul Franco and Ken Dispenza while with one was John Childs, Josh Simonds, and Harry Milliken.