The Breakfast Club Too Jaibas are on a roll. After a 2-2 start, the Jaibas have won three straight to improve to 5-2, a half-game ahead of the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (4-2-1), which eked out a win over the FKWT Roncos holding up the cellar walls at 1-6.
On Friday, March 25, the top team teams — the Snappers and Jaibas — take the Dewitt Roberts diamond for the 7 p.m. game. In the nightcap, the Roncos hope to gain a little momentum with a win over the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays at 8:30 p.m.
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 12,
FKWT RONCOS 11
Down a run going into their final at-bat, the Snappers scored two runs to get the W.
Junior Guieb tripled and singled twice, Joal Rivero slugged a trio of base hits, while Alexey “Chino” Verges went yard and singled, Willie Rodriguez thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, and Paco Galvin hammered two hits. Alex Torres doubled and Tony Alfonso, David Flynn and Eddie Tornac all singled.
Roncos’ Robert Franco and Devin Butler singled three times apiece, Kevin Rivera doubled and singled, Tim Neely clubbed two hits, Michael Balbuena doubled and with a base hit were Rich Baker, Jay Hubert, Tommy Lapp, Rafael Acevey and Jorge Martinez.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 19,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 4
It’s not that the Jaibas were over-powering, the Morays were that much off their game with just 11 base hits.
Jaibas’ Ronnie Presley homered and doubled as part of his 4-for-4 night; Troy Curry went yard and doubled two times to plate four runners; Marty Gregurich thumped a three-bagger and singled twice and Bobby Lopez and Chris Hilliard both cracked a two-bagger and two singles. Tom Haas tripled and singled, John Bandura, Jake Black, and Mandy Garcia singled two times apiece and with a base rap were John Hornyak and Stu Lilly.
Morays’ Dylan Kibler, Harry Milliken and Greg Eagle singled two times each, Jeff Kurkowski doubled and Ben Blattenberger, and Wade Grimes each added a base hit.