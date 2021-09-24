After nearly a month away from the diamond — due to holidays, rainouts, and other variable factors — the Key West Men’s Over-35 softball league resumed twos weeks ago. Now with mainly makeup games remaining on the scheduled the only race left to determine is who claims second place — as the Breakfast Club Too Jiabas have cooked up the top seed come to the playoffs likely taking on the Harpoon Harry Snappers, who are alone in last.
Hoping to avoid many more disruptions before the postseason push, the teams are back on DeWitt Roberts Field on Friday, Sept. 24, with the battle for second up first on the docket as the Tommy Tiles Roncos, currently holding onto the No. 2 spot by a game, taking on Ben’s Candle Shop Morays at 7 p.m., followed by the Snapper and Jaibas at 8:30 p.m.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 19, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 13
Tied after three, the Breakfast Club Too went on a 7-1 run across the next two frames to secure the victory as well as the top seed in the playoffs, paced by Marty Gregurich who was 5-for-5 with a trio of doubles. Troy Curry doubled, homered and singled twice for the victors, Ronnie Presley, John Bandora and Chris Hilliard each had a triple and two singles, Nick Hogan doubled twice as well as singled, and Tom Haas connected on a trio of base hits, Stu Lilley added a double and single while Bobby Lopez singled.
The Roncos were able to match the Jaibias hit total, as Tim Neely, with a double, Tommy Lapp, with two doubles, Jorge Martinez and Darnell Henderson all reached safely four times. Harry Milliken and Jeff Kurkowski pitched in with a two-base hit and two base hits, Ken Dispenza had three base raps and with two hits was Dylan Kibler.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 13, Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 11
A five-run top of the seventh inning from Ben’s Candle Shop Morays made things interesting, but ultimately a seven-run advantage for the Breakfast Club Too jaibas was simply too much to overcome.
Giving the first-place squad the lead, with the game tied entering the fourth, was Bobby Lopez with a double as part of his four hits, Troy Curry also doubled while collecting three hits, Ronnie Presley blasted a home run and two singles, while Tom Haas had three hits. Paul Sanchez, John Hornyak, Stu Lilley and Nick Hogan all slugged their way on base twice, Marty Gregurich tripled and Chris Hilliard singled.
For Ben’s Candle Shop, Harry Milliken was 4-for-4, Doug Holmes sent two shots over the fence and singled once for seven RBI, Jason Johnson doubled twice and singled, Jeff Kurkowski doubled once and singled twice, and Greg Eagle doubled once. Ben Blattenbeger and Dave Matea had two hits and with one was Dylan Kibler.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 31, Harpoon Harrys Snappers 30
Scoring 17 unanswered runs in the opening at-bat may have seemed an insurmountable lead, but Harpoon Harry’s Snapper was nearly up to the challenge as they chipped away the sizeable advantage put up by the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos. That was until Harpoon Harry’s put up a 15-spot of its own in the fourth and crossed home nine more times in the final frame to go in front by five. Tommy Tiles FKWT would score six in the sixth for a final comeback.
Perfect at the plate in six trips, Tim Neely and Jay Hebert both doubled for the Roncos, as did Tommy Lapp, as part of his four hits, while Rich Baker had a three-base hit and three base hits. Ken Dispenza was on base with four hits, including a double, Raul Franco, Mike Ball, with a double, and Darnell Henderson all had three ith and with a single and doubled was Jorge Martinez.
The Snappers also had a trio of batters perfect at the plate, powered by Alex Torres with two doubles and two triples for four RBI in five at-bats. Alexey Vergas and Kiki Lopez were also 5-for-5, Eddie Griffiths and Junior Guieb were a triple shy of a cycle with a double home run and two singles, David Flynn and Joal Rivero both has a single two-bagger and doubled up on the single-baggers. Juanito Menendez had three hits and with two were Willie Rodriguez, Eddie Tona and Sean Patrick, who double and stroked an inside-the-park home run.
Harpoon Harrys Snappers 18, Bens Candle Shop Morays 14
The Harpoon Harry’s Snappers had an answered all game for Ben’s Candle Shop Morays as every time the Morays scored, the Snappers responded with more run the following frame. That was enough to build a seven-run advantage entering the final innings, which would be needed as Ben’s Candle Shop made it a one-run difference entering Harpoon Harry’s last trips to the plate.
Willie Rodriguez set Harpoon Harry’s up for success by going 5-for-5 with a triple, Eddie Griffiths had four hits including a double, while with three were Alexey Vergas, with a double, Eddie Tona, Sean Patrick, with a double, Jose Santiago and Jorge Martinez. Tom Haas picked up two hits and with one were Alex Torres (double) and Nick Hogan.
Dylan Kibler was 4-for-4 for Ben’s Candle Shop, Doug Holmes doubled twice and singled, Dave Mater doubled once and singled twice for six RBI, and Gregg Eagle had a trio of singles. With two hits were Chris Hall, Jeff Kurkowski, with a double, and Chris Hilliard while adding hits were Jason Johnson and Harry Milliken.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 18, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 17
Despite scoring in every at-bat, the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos were only able to go in front of the Breakfast Club Too Jaibias by a single run entering the league-leaders’ final turn swinging the bat, which proved not to be enough as to Jiabas crossed home twice to seal the win.
The Jiabas made the most of their hits, coming up with three less than the Roncos, including Jeff Kurkowski who was 4-for-4 with a double. Nick Hogan also had a pair of doubles as well as a single. John Hornyak needed a home run to complete his cycle, while John Bandora, Jason Hebert and Harry Milliken, with a double, all had three hits. Bobby Lopez added a double and triple, Chris Hilliard and Tom Haas had two singles and with a home run was Ronnie Presley.
The Roncos’ Tommy Lapp was 5-for-5 with a double, Rich Baker and Eddie Griffiths (double) each had four hits, Robert Franco and Darnell Henderson doubled and singled, Jorge Martinez singled three times, Mike Ball twice and with one hit were Tim Neely and Ken Dispenza.