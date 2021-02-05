One team finally took over sole possession of first place in Men’s Over-37 Softball League action last Friday, Jan. 29, at DeWitt Roberts Field.
The Jiabas put up a monster 10-run seventh inning against the red-hot Morays to squeak out a one-run win, 21-20, to take control of first place, while the Roncos surprisingly defeated Dr. Jerry’s — now in second place — in convincing fashion, 34-14.
On Friday night, Feb. 5, the Snappers (9-6) face the Morays (8-7) at 7, and the Jaibas (10-5) meet the Roncos (3-12) and their new-found winning streak at 8:30.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 21,
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 20
Wax is not as appetizing as eggs and bacon, but that did not stop the guys in the Breakfast Club from chewing on Ben’s Candle Shop. It appeared through the first six innings the Morays were well on their way to victory, leading 11-5, before the Jaibas exploded with 10 runs in the seventh inning. The Morays did their best in the bottom of the final inning to complete the comeback but the flame went out, as did their chances of winning. The outburst in the seventh by the Jaibas proved to be the difference in a game that saw both teams produce 23 hits.
For the Jaibas, Juanito Menendez led the way with five lined shots (two dingers, seven RBI). Nick Hogen (in-the-park-home-run, double), Ronnie Presley (round-tripper, double), Marty Gregurich (two trips around the bases) and Stu Lilly all had three hits each. Tom Haas produced two base raps and adding one base thump each was Chris Hilliard, Alex Diequez, John Hornyak and Serbio Bottles.
The Morays stepped up to the plate with Doug Holmes’ performance of going 4-for-4. Contributing three hits were Greg Eagle (two doubles, four RBI) Ben Blattenbeger (triple), Harry Milliken (double) and Dylan Kibler. Notching two lined shots were Danny Kirknick (dinger) Chris Hall (double) and Jeff Kurkowski. Dave Matea chipped in with one base rap.
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 34,
DR. JERRY’S SNAPPERS 14
In somewhat of a shocker, the Roncos remodeled Dr. Jerry’s season and they came out swinging, putting up an astonishing 45 hits in this one. By the end of the third inning, Tommy Tiles led 18-4 and it was all but over, as they would rather have this victory as opposed to Dr. Jerry’s prescription for them losing. The score was never close as the Roncos scored in every inning, and they put the finishing touches on this one in the top of the sixth, pouring on another seven runs. The Snappers looked more like they went to the dentist and had their teeth removed rather than the team that held on to first place for so long this season.
For the Roncos, Tommy Lapp (two doubles) and Rich Baker (three doubles, dinger) were both 6-for-6. Tim Nelly (double), Mike Balbuena (double, triple, four RBI) and Ken Dispenza (two doubles) all had five hits each. John Childs, (two doubles, six RBI), Raul Franco (triple), Harry Milliken (double), Ben Blattenbeger (two doubles) turned in four lined shots a piece. Adding three base thumps was Jorge Martinez (two doubles).
The Snappers were more silent with their bats, logging 22 hits on the night. Doing what they could with three hit performances were Junior Guieb (two dingers), Marty Gregurich (double, two home-runs) Jose Santiago. Turning in two base raps a piece was Willy Rodriquez, Nick Hogen, Alex Diequez, Chris Hillard (two doubles) and Juanito Menendez (round-tripper).