With a pair of victories each on the week, second-place Jolly’s Liquor and the third-place Outlaws both gained ground on first-place Rodriguez Cigars, who still hold a two-game lead on the league despite splitting its two games this week. Only Rodriguez and Jolly’s sit above the .500 win-mark while rounding out the standings is Rossticia, who sits just a half-game behind the Outlaws, while the Key West Fire Department is in the cellar.
Jolly’s Liquor 22, Key West Fire Dept. 14
Driving in a run for every one of his at-bats, Juanito Menendez doubled and homered twice as part of his 5-for-5 performance, which allowed Jolly’s to slip away to the victory. Ronnie Presely also sent home five, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, while with a two-base hit and two base hits were Kevin Rivera and Chris Hilliard. Dylan Kibler rounded the bases for an in-the-park homer while racking up four RBI and three total hits, as Harry Milliken also singled three times. Andy Mendez and Emilo Vaqyez both doubled and singled and adding hits were Bobby Lowe, Troy Curry and Ben Blattenbeger.
The Firefighters had just one more hit than Jolly’s had runs, guided by Stick Morales and Brian Rose, who both doubled once and singled twice. Benny Lowe contributed a double and home run, Stevie Monsalvatage had two hits, JP Malott a doubled and with a base knock were Angelo Guieb, Koray Rodriguez, Colton Butler, PJ Arenciba, and Jake Black.
Jolly’s Liquor 20, K.W. Fire Dept. 14
It was a similar result between the same two teams a game later as Jolly’s Liquor once again opened an early lead before cruising to the victory.
Ronnie Presley cranked two over the fence to go 5-for-5 in the win for Jolly’s, while with four hits were Bobby Lowe, who doubled, and Harry Milliken. Andy Mendez turned a three-hit performance, Troy Curry parked a shot and singled, Emilo Vasquez, Kevin Rivera and Dave Matea all doubled and singled while Dylan Kibler, Chris Hilliard and Ben Blattenbeger all had a hit.
The Fire Department had just three of its 19 hits go for extra bases as Brian Rose had a double and triple and Colton Butler doubled, both tallying three hits in the losing effort, while with a pair of base rap were Angelo Guieb, Stevie Monsalvatage and P.J. Arencibia. Korey Rodriguez also had one.
Outlaws 27, Roostica 6
The Outlaws needed just three inning to end the game in a 21-run mercy-rule fashion, scoring a minimum of six runs in any of those at-bats.
Nabbing four hits apiece for the Outlaws were Lito Lopez, who twice doubled and tripled for six RBI, and D’Anthony Rodriguez, who doubled for four RBI in a 4-for-4 game. Oni Ferreiro Jr. doubled and singled twice, Joey Figueroa had a apair of triples and a single, and Garret Frey had three base hits. Tony Guieb reached on a three-baggger and a base knock, while with two hits were Ariel Herrera, Alexey Vergas, Marlon Manresa, Lazaro Rivera and Osmany Espinoza, who doubled.
Roostica scored two runs in each of its three at-bats but had no player with more than two hits, led by Lane Hilliard. Steven Wells blasted a home run and with singles were Hugo Valdez Jr., Joseph Varela, Jake Serger with a double, Johnny Monsalvatage, Junior Guieb and Garret Pita.
Outlaws 42, Rodriguez Cigars 24
Three times in the game there were double digit runs scored in a frame, and it happened twice for the Outlaws, which proved to be a major difference in the high-scoring affair.
With a combined 66 runs in the contest, RBI were aplenty, including 12 from Oni Ferreiro Jr. who doubled and sent four out of the park to finish 6-for-6. Keeping the bats hot were Ariel Herera, with a double and four RBI, and Joey Figuueroa, who hit the cycle, as Alexey Vergas doubled and tripled and singled. Lito Lopez set up four runs on a trio of doubles and one triple, Tony Guieb doubled to go along with a trio of singles and Marlon Manresa tripled with three singles. D’Anthony Rodriguez had three doubles, Lazaro Rivera had a two-base hit and two base hits, Garret Frey doubled and ran the bases on an in-the-park home run. Xavier Perez doubled and singled.
Despite getting handed just their second loss of the season, the Cigars’ Raiko Alfonso double and homered, Clinton Storr had two doubles and two home runs for five RBI, each getting four hits. Raiko Caridad had a home run, two singles and four RBI, Radier Gonzalez doubled twice and tripled, with two hits were Armando Rojas with a double and triple, Daniel Garcia with a double and single and Hugo Valdez with two singles. Joal Rivera hit a home run, Paul Sanchez tripled and getting on with a hit was Danny Difabio, Dexter Butler and Rusty Pfhal.
Roostica 22, Jolly’s Liquor 20
Trailing by seven entering its final at-bat, Roostica inched back closer to the .500 mark with a nine-run seventh highlighted by a walk-off home run from Mike Arencibia, who also doubled in the game. Mikey Henriquez put up two doubles and two singles, Hugo Valdez Jr. tripled once and singled three times, Steve Wells placed two over the fence for five RBI, Johnny Monsalvatage had a home run of his own, as Jake Serger singled, doubled and tripled. Miguel Gonzalez, Lane Hilliard, Garret Pita all had two hits and with one were Anthony Henriquez and Nelson Fonseca.
Jolly’s had two more hits in the game, headed by Troy Curry’s two doubles and home run. Ronnie Presley and Bobby Lowe both doubled and singled, as three singles came the way of Doug Holmes and Marty Gregurich. Harry Milliken doubled and singled, with two base hits were Dylan Kibler, Ben Blattenbeger, Dave Matea and Andy Mendez, who doubled, and adding hits were Emilo Vasquez and Chris Hilliard, who tripled.
Rodriguez Cigars 25, Key West Fire Dept. 11
Deadlocked after the Firefighters handed Rodriguez Cigars its first loss of the season just last week, the league’s first-place team responded in the fourth with 13 runs to break open the game.
Rocky Ramirez doubled, and homered twice for five RBI, and Clinton Stor, with three doubles, were each 5-for-5 for Rodriguez. Andrew Rodriguez tripled, homered and singled twice, Hugo Valdez provided a double and three singles, Raiko Caridad singled, doubled and hit a home run for five RBI, Joe Stickney tripled, parked the ball over the fence for four RBI. Paul Sanchez doubled twice, Daniel Garcia had a pair of singles, and with hits were Rivera, Dexter Butler, Nick Rodriguez and Rusty Pfall.
For the Key West Fire Dept., Angelo Guieb doubled, homered and singled, Darren Miller double and singled twice, while Stick Morales hit a home run and singled for four RBI. Korey Rodriguez added two hits and with one were Colton Butler and PJ Arencibia.