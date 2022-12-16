Asserting their dominance of the bottom half of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays and Breakfast Club Too Jaibas both garnered convincing victories on Friday, Dec. 9, creating at least a two-game lead in front of the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos and Harpoon Harry’s Snappers.

The division between top and bottom could become even greater on Friday, Dec. 16, when Breakfast Club Too takes to DeWitt Roberts Field against Tommy Tiles FKWT at 7 p.m., while the nightcap at 8:30 will pit Jolly’s Liquor Store versus Harpoon Harry’s.