The senior circuit returned to action on Friday, Dec. 2, with a battle for first place in the Key West Men's Over-35 Softball League standings highlighting the night, which would go in favor of the Jolly's Liquor Store Morays, who now hold a half-game advantage ahead of two-time defending champion the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas. The Tommy Tile FKWT Morays remained in the hunt for the regular-season title, sitting a game and a half back by keeping the Harpoon Harry's Snapper winless on the season.
The standings could tighten even more on Friday, Dec. 9, as Tommy Tiles FKWT takes on the new league leaders Jolly's Liquor Store at 7 p.m. on DeWitt Roberts Field, and in the nightcap, Harpoon Harry's will go for its first victory at 8:30 against Breakfast Club Too.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 28,
Harpoon Harry's Snappers 27
It was nearly a first victory for Harpoon Harry's this past Friday as they trailed Tommy Tiles FKWT by just three runs entering the final frame. An eight-run outburst by the Roncos put the visiting team in front by 11, which was enough to hold off a 10-run final at-bat by the Snappers for the victory.
Prefect at the plate in five trips for Tommy Tiles FKWT was Devin Butler with four RBI, Marlon Manresa, and Tommy Lapp with two doubles and four RBI, Jorge Martinez doubled twice as part of his four hits and seven RBI, Kenny Dispenza also had four bae knocks, Rich Baker connected of three hits, Troy Curry had two, as did Darnell Henderson one a double and Rocky Ramirez singled.
Good for nine RBI for Harpoon Harry's was Junior Guieb with a double, two singles and two home runs in five at-bats, Alexey Vergas was also with 5-for-5 with a double and home run, Jorge Molinda had a two-base hit and three base hits, David Flynn singled four times, Alex Torres doubled and homered twice for seven RBI, Willy Rodriguez added a double while reaching three times for hits, Jose Santiago also had three hits, Paco Galvin ropes towo hits and with one was Joal Rivero and David Tromblayd.
Jolly's Liquor Store Morays 20,
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 6
In the battle for first, the Morays left no doubt as in the second inning alone Jolly's Liquor Store scored more than Breakfast Club Too did the entire contest en route to the blow-out victory.
Jolly's Liquor Store did not need a lot of big hits to accomplish the lopsided win as Dylan Kibler was 5-for-5, all singled, Harry Milliken and Dave Matea both doubled and singled, Colton Butler had his team's only long ball to go along with a triple, Joe Ierube did get a round tripper but an inside-the-ark variety, Chad Rodriguez tripled and single, Rick Lively had four singles and with hits were Ben Blattenbeger and Tommy Lapp.
For Breakfast Club Too, Troy Curry blasted two home runs and tripled while going 4-for-4, Nick Hogan contributed an inside-the-park home run and singled, Stew Lilly, Alex Torres, Joal Rivero and David Tromblayd all tallied two hits and with one was John Bandora.