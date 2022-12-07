The senior circuit returned to action on Friday, Dec. 2, with a battle for first place in the Key West Men's Over-35 Softball League standings highlighting the night, which would go in favor of the Jolly's Liquor Store Morays, who now hold a half-game advantage ahead of two-time defending champion the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas. The Tommy Tile FKWT Morays remained in the hunt for the regular-season title, sitting a game and a half back by keeping the Harpoon Harry's Snapper winless on the season.

The standings could tighten even more on Friday, Dec. 9, as Tommy Tiles FKWT takes on the new league leaders Jolly's Liquor Store at 7 p.m. on DeWitt Roberts Field, and in the nightcap, Harpoon Harry's will go for its first victory at 8:30 against Breakfast Club Too.