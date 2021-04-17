There is just over two weeks remaining in the regular season for the Key West Little Conch Baseball League, but the standings are really tight in the 14-and-Under Division. On Thursday, Certified Appliance Repair (13-4) trounced Hurricane Hole (13-3) to set up a race down the stretch.
In the 10-and-Under Division, Island Dogs broke free from Eden House (12-6) to move into sole possession of first with a 14-4 record.
Ramona’s Conch Creations (14-4) is well ahead of second-place Coca-Cola (11-8) and in the 12-and-Under age group.
Key West Firefighters (15-3) lost to second-place Key Plaza Creperie (11-5-2) but still holds the edge.
A lot can happen over the next weeks of action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 2
It was a bit of a surprise loss for the Firefighters, but the second-place Key Plaza Creperie scored three in the second and four more in the third.
Nico Griffiths and Roman Lepowski singled two times each, Arias Lopez doubled home a run, Barrett Nelson singled home two runs and with a base hit was Trevor Wynn.
On the mound, Lopez and Lepowski each pitched a shutout inning and three Ks, as Beau Brenner hurled the final three, with two runs on five hits.
MOOSE 8,
TOPPINO’S 1
A five-inning second catapulted Moose to victory.
Armand Berzins doubled home three runs and walked in a run and lefty Jacob Rodriguez slugged an RBI single.
On the hill, Rodriguez did not allow a hit or run over an inning, Justin Druckemiller also blanked Toppino’s in an inning of relief and Tirsolino Paulino yielded the lone run via four hits and he fanned five.
Toppino’s Anthony Cabrera, Caleb Barba, Kane Kocis, Michael Leser and Colin Jordan all hammered a base hit.
Starting pitcher Landon Caraballo struck out seven over the first three frames but allowed a run.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 3,
MOOSE 2
Key Plaza Creperie scored three in the top of the fourth and had to withstand a last-inning rally by Moose. Nico Griffiths, Christian Barrows, Roman Lepowski (three RBI) and Beau Brenner all singled.
On the mound, Arias Lopez hurled the first with a run on a hit and two walks and he sat three on Ks. Lepowski struck out three and over the final two, Brenner struck out four.
For Moose, Armands Berzins, Jacob Rodriguez, Ryder Smith and Landon White each doubled and with a base hit was Greyson Rookey.
Over the first two innings, Rodriguez and Druckemiller blanked KP Creperie with three Ks each. Berzins surrendered three runs on three hits and he struck out five.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 13,
TOPPINO’S 4
Jaiden Lopez tripled two times and doubled to plate four runs, Justin Osborne thumped a three-bagger, Evan Gunnells, Kristofer Barroso doubled and singled, Jax Mendez nailed two hits, Luke Barroso and Marcel Major both doubled and with a base hit was Kaiden Tomita.
In three innings of relief, Mendez (not to be confused with Max Mendez) struck out seven.
For Toppino’s, Caleb Barba doubled and singled to drive in three runs and with a base knock was Anthony Cabrera, Kaine Kocis, Michael Leser and Charley Bentley.
10-AND-UNDER
TAVERN N’ TOWN 7,
REEL EASY CHARTER 0
The Tavern N’ Town pitching duo of starter Nicholas Thibault and reliever Sawyer Hill hurled six shutout innings for the winning combo.
Thibault yielded two hits, two walks with six Ks and Hill hurled the final inning in relief with a hit, walk and he fanned two.
Calvin Lee and Colt Lucas each singled twice, Hill doubled and with a base hit were Daryn Demeza, Thibault, Bryce Barth, Hudson Balbuena, Donald Kirkpatrick and Tyler Lopez.
For Reel Easy, James Barber, James Carey and Alex Cordero all had a base hit.
On the mound, Barber gave up five runs on six hits and William Wickers allowed five runs via two hits and two walks.
ISLAND DOGS 10,
EDEN HOUSE 6
The game was tied at 5 after three, but Island Dogs racked up five more runs and held Eden House to a single run over the final four frames.
Leo Thibault tripled twice and doubled for two RBI, Jaxon Santelli nailed a two-bagger and singled also with two RBI, Kaden Savedra singled two times as Tyrone Cervantes, Angel Morales and Max White all had a base hit.
Sam Boa went the distance, struck out 10, allowed seven hits and walked four for the win.
Eden House’s Mason Waldner hit a three-run home run, Kaine Dickerson doubled and singled and Nico Prokurat, Kellen Lockwood, Ryder Almeda and Abel Smith cracked one hit each.
On the mound, Dickerson, Prokurat and Lockwood combined to strike out nine.
ISLAND DOGS 15,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 5
Tyrone Cervantes singled and scored three times, Sam Boa went yard and singled to plate four runs, Angel Morales was 3-for-3 with four RBI, Kaden Savedra singled two times and with a base knock was Roman Ubeda and Max White.
Savedra came out from behind the plate to pitch four frames with six hits, a walk and he fanned three.
Reel Easy Charter’s James Carey drove in four runs via three-base hit and single, Jayce Fernandez doubled and singled, Cayden Gonzalez nailed a double and Alex Cordero had a base hit.
EDEN HOUSE 6,
TAVERN N’ TOWN 5 (8)
The game was tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Ryder Almeda hit a walk-off single on a 1-1 count after two extra innings.
Almeda went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Nico Prokurat nailed a two-bagger and singled twice, Kaine Dickerson doubled and Logan Otto singled.
Over four innings, Dickerson blanked TNT giving up just two hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts. In three innings of relief, Prokurat allowed the five runs on eight hits and he sat six on Ks.
Tavern N’ Town’s Calvin Lee doubled two times and singled to plate two, Sawyer Hill ripped a two-bagger and a base hit for two RBI, Daryn Demeza singled twice as Bryce Barth and Nicholas Talpasz both had a base hit.
Barth fanned five over the first four frames, Talpasz allowed a run on a hit and fanned two in middle relief and Hill cleaned up the last inning with two hits, two walks and struck out three.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 7,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 1
Pitcher Shay Boa had a good outing on the mound with four hits, a walk and he struck out eight going the distance.
Leadoff batter Reef Guyet singled twice, Jake Baker, Christian Koppal both doubled as Chace Gaertner, Jack Niles and Kristian Kearins each had a base hit.
Conch-Crete Pumping’s Jason Stubblefield singled twice as Carter Wirth and Carson Crockett both singled.
In the final inning of relief, Beau Bender capped Coke with no runs or hits and he struck out one.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 6,
PAPA TONY’S 5 (7)
Papa Tony’s stayed with the first-place team but an error in the top of the seventh was the game winner for Ramona’s.
In the top of the fifth, Ramona’s took a 5-4 lead, but a solo home run by Kade Maltz off Roman Garcia in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 5.
Ramona’s Nelson Ong also put the ball out of Peter Dopp Field and doubled twice for two RBI, Jack Chapman and Garcia singled two times each as Calvin Mercer and Oliver Zanetti both had a hit.
Ong also kept his team in the game over two and two-thirds innings in relief. He shut down Papa Tony’s, no runs or hits, and he struck out six.
For Papa Tony’s, Maltz added two singles to his dinger, Brian Cassidy doubled and Max Barroso singled home a run.
After Baylin Rodger and Auggy Davila allowed six runs, Maltz hurled four in relief, allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 13,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 3
Nelson Ong crushed a pair of home runs, one a grand slam, good for seven RBI. Roman Garcia also went yard and singled two times for two RBI, Trent Thomas doubled and singled and with a base hit was Cruz Holmes and Elias Hernandez.
Jack Chapman hurled the first four frames with three runs on four hits and six walks with six Ks.
Conch-Crete Pumping’s Jake Rodriguez drove in two runs on two hits, Beau Bender singled home a run and Xavier Perez added a base hit.
COCA-COLA 3,
PAPA TONY’S 2
Just one run was scored in the first five frames — one by Coke in the fourth — but both teams unleased two runs each in their final at-bat.
Pitcher Christian Koppal had another good outing; this time he shut out Papa Tony’s with 13 strikeouts, two hits and four walks over the first five frames.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila thumped a three-bagger and singled for two RBI as Kade Maltz doubled.
On the mound, Kristian Masters allowed a run on two hits and two walks with six Ks over the first four and reliever Matthew Oviedo gave up two runs on a pair of hits and three walks.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLINACE REPAIR 11,
IBERIA BANK 8
Iberia Bank took a two-run advantage in the bottom of six, but Certified Appliance repaired their offense for five runs in the top of the seventh inning for the W.
Noah Mercer went yard and singled three times to drive in three, Caden Pichardo nailed a two-base hit and two base hits, leadoff batter Teak Guyet doubled and singled, Joel Rodriguez doubled home a run, Cole Jackson and Shane Lavallee each hit a run-scoring single and Jackson Bernhard added a base rip.
On the mound, Guyet went the first three, struck out eight and gave up a run on two hits and two walks. Bernhard threw the final four with two runs via a hit and three walks and he sat three on Ks.
The bankers’ Gus Alfonso doubled two times as Brailin Peralta, Daniel Oviedo and Jack Besson all singled.
Over the first four frames, Peralta struck out six but allowed five runs.
HURRICANE HOLE 25,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 17
It was an 18-16 game after five, but Hurricane Hole blew the doors off the bank with a seven-run sixth inning.
League-hitting leader Jose Perdigon homered twice, one for a grand slam and doubled two times for nine RBI. Alex Rocha doubled and singled four times to plate two runs, Dylan Bembark drove in four runs on four hits, Jack Mattheessen nailed a pair of doubles and singled, Colin Christie (three RBI) and Vinny Moline singled three times each, Tristin Weech doubled and singled and Leandro Batista singled home a run.
On the mound, Weech started, allowed seven runs on six hits and five walks with three Ks. Mattheessen allowed three runs and Moline pitched the final two with five runs on six hits and he canned six on strikes.
Gulf Atlantic’s leadoff batter James Searcy was 4-for-5 with two RBI and he scored three runs. Sam Holland doubled and singled twice to plate four runs, Mike Leon slapped a pair of base hits, Garry Allen doubled, Uziel Morales hit a two-run single and Gionni Fernandez added a run-scoring base hit.
In five and one-third innings of relief, Lucas Audette gave up 16 runs on 20 hits and four walks.
IBERIA BANK 11,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 0
The pitching duo of Daniel Oviedo and Jack Besson shut down the cross town bankers with five hits combined and six Ks with just one walk.
On offense, Iberia Brailan Peralta drilled two doubles and singled for two RBI, J.D. Dowling and Jace Rossi each singled twice, Gus Alfonso hit a two-run double, Jack Besson and R.J. Brown each cracked a two-bagger, Isaac Martinez singled home two runs.
For Gulf Atlantic, James Searcy, Mike Leon, Diego Mendez, Damien Mendez and Gionni Fernandez each had a base hit.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 20,
HURRICANE HOLE 7
Caden Pichardo doubled three times for seven RBI, Joel Rodriguez hammered a pair of two-base hits to plate two runs, Noah Mercer drove in two runs on two hits, Jackson Bernhard singled one time but walked three times, had three RBI and scored four times, Cole Jackson and Ty Hill each had a run-scoring base hit and Shane Lavallee singled.
On the hill, Pichardo struck out seven and Bernhard had six Ks.
Jose Perdigon went yard twice and singled for three RBI, Leandro Batista also parked a pitch out of the park, Vinny Moline singled twice as Tristan Weech and Alex Rocha both had a base hit for Hurricane Hole.
Over the final three and two-thirds innings, Molin struck out seven in relief.