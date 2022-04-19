The playoffs for the Key West Men’s Softball League are scheduled for an all-day affair on Saturday, April 30, but before the brackets were finalized a pair of games were needed to be contested by the Key West Fire Department, neither of which ended in favor for the Fire Fighters and leaving them in fifth place at the end of the regular season. But a victory by Key West Fisheries cast them into the second seed and a first-round bye.
Losing only twice during the 17-game schedule, 5 Brothers cruised to the No. 1 berth, with Rosstica falling to third in the final week, followed by defending champion Rodrigur Cigars as The Shield is bringing up the rear with just three wins.
The Shield 27,
Fire Fighters 11
From the start, as the Stock Island Boy’s, to the end, as The Shield, the only three wins for the league newcomers came against the Key West Fire Department, this time with The Shield scoring multiple runs in every at-bat for the 15-run mercy-rule finish.
Producing a pair of home runs as part of his three hits, Alex Torres powered The Shield to victory, while Eduardo Torna and Lazaro Rivera, with a double, each had two hits.
The Key West Fire Department received home runs from Jake Wheeler, who had two home runs, and Korey Rodriguez and doubles from Stevie Monsalvatage, in two of his three hits, and PJ Arencibia double, in one of his two hits, while Raul Franco also had two hits and Stick Morales added one.
Key West Fisheries 31,
Fire Fighters 12
Scoring 13 in the first inning and three 15 more in the next two frames, Key West Fisheries opened up a 15-run lead by the fourth frame, which was when the game was ended via a mercy rule after the Key West Fire Department allowed three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Going for the cycle in the win, Rakio Alfonso blasted a pair of doubles, as well as a triple and home run going 5-for-5 with five RBI, Ronnie Presley could have had a cycle if he stopped a base early but instead ended with two doubles, along with a triple and home run for five RBI, Rafael Acebey, Alexey Vergas and Tony Alfonso all needed a triple to cycle, as they each collected two singles, a double and home run, Acebey also good for five RBI and Vergas four RBI. With three hits each was Marty Gregurich, with a double, and Devin Butler while adding a two-base hit and two base hits were Ariel Herrera, D’Anthony Rodriguez and Jorge Martinez.
For Fire Fighters, Stick Morales and Jake Wheeler both parked a pair of long balls, Andre Guieb doubled and sent one over the fence, Colton Butler and Korey Rodriguez doubled and singled, Robert Franco had two hits and Raul Franco contributed one.