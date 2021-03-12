The last unbeaten team fell on Monday as Howe Orthodontics shocked Florida Keys Electric in a B Division contest of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League.
Despite the loss, FKE is still in first place of the B league with a 7-1 record, followed by Howe at 3-4-1 and Firefighters at 3-4, while Niles Sales & Service is in search of its next victory at 1-5-1.
In the A Division, Two Oceans Digital holds at 6-2 with Arnold’s Towing right behind at 5-3. Fury is 4-4 and Lagerheads Bar & Grill is 1-7.
B DIVISION
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 11,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
Howe slugger Lucy Katz hit the yellow orb to the centerfield fence for an inside-the-park home run and she held FKE scoreless for two innings on the mound to help her team pull off the upset win.
Howe ripped pitcher Kaleya Dickerson for three runs in the first and three more in the second but had to weather a five-run third by FKE to make it a one-run game. In their final at-bats, Howe added five more to complete the win.
Defensively, Howe did not make one error with catcher Charley Bracher handling the duties without a miscue.
Katz was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Leadoff batter Eva Norwood hit a three-run double, Bracher tripled, Callie Griffiths slugged a two-base hit and Kailee Malagon singled. Malagon led Howe with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 10 stolen bases.
On the mound, Katz gave up no runs, allowed a hit and struck out five over two innings on the mound.
For FKE, Carley Hernandorena, Dickerson and Chloe Kongos each had a base hit.
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 13,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 13
Howe batters had a good day with nine base hits, but the pitchers yielded 14 bases on balls to help Niles stay in the game.
On offense, Lucy Katz drove in three runs on two hits, Vivienne Lepowski singled two times for two RBI, Eva Norwood and Kailee Malagon each singled twice and Charley Bracher added a base hit for Howe.
Norwood yielded six walks but did not give up a hit for five runs and Katz walked eight, gave up two hits and fanned five.
For Niles, Arianna Garcia and Kaylee Williams each hit a two-run single.
Evaline Zanetti started for Niles, allowed two runs on five hits and five walks.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 15,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 9
Aaliyah McLeod hit her second home run of the season to power the fire crew’s big win. Sophie Sawyer slapped a two-run triple, Sophia Perez and Shyira Walker each hit a two-run single.
Niles’ Arianna Garcia hammered a two-run single and Kaylee Williams added an RBI base hit.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 15,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 0
The near-perfect pitching of Kaleya Dickerson and 15 walks issued by Firefighters pitchers paved the way for this shutout win for FKE.
Dickerson walked one batter, did not allow a run or hit and struck out six. In relief, Carley Hernandorena walked two but did not allow a run or hit.
Dickerson hit an in-the-park home run and drove in three runs and Chloe Kongos slugged an RBI single.
A DIVISION
ARNOLD’S TOWING 7,
FURY 1
Brianna Brenner shut down Fury over two innings with no runs, no hits and struck out six and Althea Olsen allowed the one run in relief via two base hits.
With the bat, Gianna Felini drove in three runs on two hits, Allison Smith doubled home a run as Janis Olsen, Catherine Van Staden and Brenner each had a base hit.
Fury’s Vera Rodger nailed a run-scoring double and Anastasha Boose singled.
Boose allowed four runs on six hits with three Ks.
FURY 10,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 9
Fury rode the wave to victory with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Luisa Cabrera tripled, doubled and singled for two RBI, Anastasha Boose hammered two hits as Vera Rodger and Skye Sterling each hit a two-run single.
In the circle, Boose allowed four runs via seven hits and two walks and she sat three on Ks. In relief, Lillian Mayer yielded five runs on three hits and walked a pair.
Two Ocean’s out-hit Fury led by Charlie Lopez with three singles and Julienne Vega drove in two runs on two hits. Nina Manresa doubled home a run and with a base hit were Mila Graves, Zoe Barras, Yannesie Corrales and Nileini Manresa.
On the mound, Ryleigh Harnish yielded seven runs on four hits and four walks with three Ks.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 10,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 6
Arnold’s scored six and Lagerheads racked up four runs in the first. After that, it was defense and pitching.
Arnold’s Brianna Brenner tripled home three runs, Mary Ellen Searcy singled home two runs, Allison Smith and Audrey Smith both had a two-run single and Catherine Van Staden and Althea Olsen both added a base hit.
In the circle, Brenner allowed five runs on four hits, six walks and she fanned four. In relief, Althea Olsen yielded a run via a hit and two walks.
Lagerheads leadoff batter Maicee Gage doubled and Shylo Sanchez and Rhyanna Rispoli each nailed a base hit.
Starting pitcher Tavyn Gage gave up six runs on three hits and three walks and Addison Means allowed four runs in relief.
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 7,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 6
Tied at 6, Ryleigh Harnish drew a walk-off walk to propel Two Oceans Digital.
Playing up from the B Division, Chloe Kongos hit a two-run double. Maicey Malgrat and Charlie Lopez singled two times apiece, Alexa Condella hit a run-scoring single and Julienne Vega added a base rip.
Starting pitcher Mila Graves allowed six runs on five hits over two as Ryleigh Harnish was a base hit shy of perfection in the final three frames with six Ks.
Lagerheads’ Maicee Gage singled two times, Tavyn Gage thumped a three-bagger, Shylo Sanchez doubled, Monica Bueno singled home a pair of runners and Addison Means added an RBI single.
Over the first two and two-thirds innings, Tavyn Gage struck out six, walked three and allowed one hit and a run. Means fanned three over the next two frames.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK 8,
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 2
The bankers scored five in the first and the defense held KFCU scoreless the final two frames.
Ryleigh Cooke drove in two runs on two hits, Valeria Sandoval, Kenzie Cooke, Kaya Fritts, Janessa Delgado, Grayson Wiggins, Kamryn Fritts, Sienna Talpaz, Olivia Blass, Mackinlee McCants and Rilynn Washbond each had two base hits.
For Keys Federal, Gianna Ramirez, Mila Fernandez, Ariana Blanco and Mackenzie Haley singled two times each as Asia Nunez, Savannah Kreiss, Elly Fernandez, Noemi Palumbo, Evangeline Frederick and Saylor Edwards added one hit each.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 9,
FIRST STATE BANK 7
The game was tied at 7 after two, but Ramona’s put up two and held the bankers scoreless in the final frame.
Ramona’s Ellie Turner and Josea Means each drove in three runs on two hits, Aleena Brown singed twice for two RBI, Leilani Barnes and Andreea Lungu singled three times each, Mia Perez and Lilly Walterson cracked two hits each and with a base hit was Addy Davenport and Grace Teet.
For First State, Ryleigh Cooke, Olivia Blass, Kaya Fritts, Janessa Delgado and Valeria Sandoval singled three times each, Kamryn Fritts, Noelle Delgado, Mackinlee McCants and Kenzie Cooke singled two times apiece as Rilynn Washbond added a base hit.