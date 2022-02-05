Six squads from Key West attended the AYSO State Games from Jan. 15-16 in West Palm Beach, four of which returned home with top-three finishes including the U10 girls and 14U boys taking gold.
In fact, the U14 boys were so dominant that in five matches they scored 30 goals and conceded only two for the championship. That began with a 10-0 victory versus West Palm Beach and a 5-0 win against Homestead. A 5-1 triumph against Okeeheelee advanced the Key West U14 to the semifinals, where the team defeated Islamorada, 6-1, setting up the final against Homestead. Key West would take home the title with a 4-0 win.
The top scorer for the KW U14s was Loubins Fleuridor with 17 goals, with the squad’s top assister being Niko Sulak with six. Bryden Pearson and Niko Sulak netted a trio of scores apiece, Kieran Smith and Owen Lindley scored two each, while Woodly Jean, Albie Bowden and Finn O’Hearn all rippled the twine with a goal. Sonny Bowden, Albie Bowden and Bryden Pearson had an assist.
“I would like to congratulate all players on their hard earned success and great improvement,” said U14s coach Alex Yanovych. “Additionally a big thank you to Assistant Coach Justin Bowden, soccer mom Magda and all parents for their commitment and support.”
The Key West U10 girls were nearly untouchable in the five matches, outscoring their foes 13-1 en route to the title.
The girls were off to a quick start with a goal by Hazel Matarazzo on an assist by Nora O’Hearn just eight minutes into the opener against Homestead, with Brynnleigh Wolf extending the lead. In the final minutes before halftime, Francesca Felini had two saves to keep her clean sheet in the 2-0 victory.
It was a different story in the second match with a scoreless first half against Lake Worth, but Fellini scored roughly eight minutes after the intermission on an assist by Ellen Van Aller, then Fellini did it again five minutes later for the two-score advantage. Lake Worth cut the lead in half before Uma Vogan made it a 3-1 just before the final whistle.
The second day of competition began with the Key West U10 girls playing their most complete game during a 5-0 victory versus Wellington. Within the first five minutes, O’Hearn put the ball in the back of the net, followed shortly thereafter by a goal from Matarazzo for a quick 2-0 lead. The lead was increased to 4-0 before halftime on goals by Vogan and O’Hearn. The final tally came off a corner kick by Wolf, redirected by Fellini.
Bracket play for Key West began with a rematch against Wellington, but this time was a lot closer as it was a scoreless draw through the first half. Five minutes into the second, the Key West girls changed that scenario as Wolf scored on a corner kick, but Wellington then controlled the ball for several minutes but all attempts where thwarted by Key West keeper Van Aller. Two more saves by Fellini, as well as solid defense from Vogan and Alice O’Connor, kept the U10 girls in front through the second half and with two minutes remaining O’Hearn sealed a 2-0 victory.
It was a thriller in the finals against Homestead, highlighted by a penalty kick save from Van Aller to keep both sides without a goal until the last five minutes when Wolf buried the difference mark for the state championship. Fellini made two saves in the closing minutes to secure the championship.
“The girls were clearly emotionally and mentally spent in this final game, but they found a way to push through it,” said the U10 coaching staff. “Not the prettiest game but got it done. Could not be prouder. Also a real heartbreak for Homestead, who played their hearts out as well.”
The U10 Key West boys also nearly returned home with the championship hardware as they were able to secure the No. 1 seed in the bracket with a 2-2 draw and 6-1 and 3-0 victories in pool play. A 4-0 triumph in the semifinals set up a rematch with the squad Key West tied with in pool play.
“To say this was a revenge game or rematch game would be understated,” said the U10 coaching staff. “Our boys were excited and looked forward to overcoming the previous result.”
It was not to be, as the intense match did not end in Key West’s favor, falling 3-2, leaving them with runner-up honors.
Also unbeaten in pool play, not allowing a single goal, the Key West U12 girls, despite missing four of nine starters, garnered a berth into the semifinals. After a scoreless draw in the opener, anchored by goalkeeper Campbell Fischer, Key West’s Sophia Niles converted a penalty kick against Okeeheelee for the 1-0 victory in the second match. In the third match, against a second Okeeheelee team, Key West won 2-0, on scores by Lucy Katz and Janessa Perloff to advanced to the semifinals tied in second place. That meant an unfortunate meeting with eventual champion Homestead in the opening round of elimination play, losing 2-0 to finish third overall.
The other teams in action for Key West were the U14 Girls and U12 Boys, but inclement weather canceled their Sunday games and the tournament officials were unable to reschedule to allow these teams the opportunity to play enough matches to move forward into the playoffs.