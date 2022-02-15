A new season of the Key West Men’s Softball league is underway and newly formed team Key West Fisheries opened the first week as the final unbeaten squad — until their first meeting with reigning champion Rodriguez Cigars, which started the season 1-2, as the second week of action ended with no team without a loss and only one still seeking a win, the other newcomer Stock Island Boys.
Key West Fisheries 35,
Stock Island Boys 24
Already holding the lead, Key West Fisheries erased any chance of a comeback with a pair of back-to-back, 12-run at-bats to close out the 10-run victory.
Blasting a pair of home runs, as well as a double for six RBI, Rakio Alfonso, with four hits, powered the Fisheries, while Lito Lopez had two doubles and two singles for four RBI and Tony Alfonso doubled once and singled three times. Ronnie Presley was clutch with a grand slam and double has part of his five RBI, Alexey Vergas had a two-base hit and two base hits, D’Anthony Rodriguez homered twice, Jorge Martinez added two hits and with one each were Kevin Rivera and Marty Gregurich, with a double.
For Stock Island Boys, Osmani Espinoza and Hector Fundora, with a double, were 3-for-3 and with two hits was Paco Galvin.
Roostica 23,
Rodriguez Cigars 21
Behind by three runs entering the fifth, Roositca doubled up Rodriguez Cigars in the final two at-bats to bake up the two-run victory. With two home runs, two singles and nine RBI, Rakio Caradad helped order up the win for Roositca, while teammates Hugo Valdez III, with two doubles, Ralphie Hendiquez and Joe Verla, with a double, each had four hits, and with three was Andy Perez, who also sent one out of the park, as did Johnny Monsalvatage as part of his two hits. Hugo Valdez Jr. added two hits, while Anthony Henriquez and Miguel Gonzalez each had one.
Teeing off on two home runs as well as two hits for Rodriguez Cigars was Darren Miller, while Joe Stickney doubled and homered during his four-hit performance. Danny Difabio needed a double to compete his cycle, as he has four RBI on three hits, while both Garrett Frey and Paul Sanchez both needed a home run for the cycle. Andrew Rodriguez tripled and singled, Daniel Garcia tripled and blasted a home run for four RBI, while with one hit each were Joal Rivero and Troy Curry.
Roostica 26,
5 Brothers 11
Scoring in every at-bat, Roostica left no doubt as to who the winners would be, as by the third inning they already had a 10-run lead, powered by five home runs in the game.
Starting the power surge was Rakio Caradad, who connected on one long ball during a 4-for-4 night. Hugo Valdaz III added a home run as well as a double and single for four RBI, Joe Verla also homered, while Andy Perez hit two over the fence and Juior Guieb, who also doubled, hit one. Johnny Monsalvatage, Brandon Presley, with a double and triple, and Hugo Valdez Jr., with two doubles, each had three hits, while Junior Guieb both connected in long balls, Anthony Henriguez triple and Miguel Gonzalez.
Pacing 5 Brothers was Lito Socorrus with a double and inside-the-park home run as he went 4-for-4, with three hits were Sam Calahan, including a triple and home run, and Angelo Guieb and with a triple and single was Armando Rojas. Oni Ferreiro Jr. connected on a home run, Xavier Perez doubled, and with singles were Tony Guieb, Joey Figueroa, Michael Olivera and Marlon Manresa.
5 Brothers 29,
Rodriguez Cigars 25
Pressing out 16 runs in the first inning proved to be just enough for 5 Brothers to hold off Rodriguez Cigars, sending the defending league champs to a losing record just games into the season.
Cutting up the defense with a trio fo doubles and five RBI while going 5-for-5 was Angelo Guieb, as 5 Brothers teammates Michael Olivera, with three home runs and nine RBI, Sam Calahan, with a triple and home run for four RBI, Tony Guieb, with a home run, and Joey Figueroa, with a double, all had four hits. Marlon Manresa contributed three singles, Lito Socorrus had two doubles, while with a pair of base hits were Xavier Perez and Armando Rojas.
Using his wheels on the base paths, Andrew Rodriguez rounded the bases for an in-the-park homer as well as a double as part of his four hits for Rodriguez Cigars, while also showing off his speed Troy Curry had two doubles, a triple and single for six RBI. Clinton Storr needed to just trot as he blasted two home runs as well as a double and single, for seven RBI. Daniel Garcia also had four hits, including a double, Danny Difabio also homered twice and doubled, while Joal Reviro had a two-base hit and two base hits. Darren Miller had a pair of singles, Joe Stickney a double and home run while adding hits were Paul Sanchez and Dexter Butler with a long ball.
Key West Fisheries 19,
Fire Fighters 6
The game was a lot closer than the score showed as it was not until a 12-run outburst by Key west Fisheries in the final two inning before the game was broken open.
On the winning side for the Fisheries, Ariel Herrera, with a double, and Kevin Rivera, with a tripled and home run, were each 4-for-4, D’Anthony Rodriguez was a triple shy of the cycle, Rakio Alfonso had one single and two doubles, Alexey Vergas had one each and Tony Alfonso doubled twice.
For Fire Fighters, Benny Lowe was a perfect 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles, Stick Morals scorched three hits, and with two apiece were Stevie Monsalvatage and Korey Rodriguez, one a double.
Fire Fighters 26,
Stock Island Boys 20
A seven-run deficit proved too much for the Stock Island Boys to overcome as Fire Fighters torched the newcomers for runs in every inning to keep the Boys as the lone winless team in the standings.
Reaching base on nothing but extra-base hits, two doubles and a home run, Korey Rodriguez had two doubles and seven RBI to lead Fire Fighters to victory, while Stick Morals, with a double, and Benny Lowe both had four hits. Eli Gonzalez, David Flynn, Chad Rodriguez and Robert Franco, including a double, all had three apiece, Stevie Monsalvatage doubled and singled, Colton Butler double and homered and with base hits were PJ Arencibia and Andrew Guieb.
A double and single by Osmani Espinoza and a base knock by Paco Galvin were the only recorded hits by the Stock Island Boys.
5 Brothers 21,
Stock Island Boys 5
By the second inning, 5 Brothers had already amassed enough runs to beat the Stock Island Boys, but for good measure 5 Brothers continued to score, including crossing home 11 times in the final frame for the win.
A pair of perfect 4-for-4 performances by Armando Rojas, with three home runs, a double and seven RBI, and Joey Figueroa, with a double, mixed up the scorebook in the victor, while with three hits was Tony Guieb. Lito Solorrus piled on a double and triple, Oni Ferreiro Jr. added a double and single, Angelo Guieb sliced a triple and home run, Casey Taylor stacked on two doubles and Michael Olivera has an inside-the-park home run, single and four RBI.
Alex Torres homered and singled for the Stock Island boys.
Rodriguez Cigars 28,
Stock Island Boys 6
After an 18-run outburst in the third inning, the game was called to an end with Rodriguez Cigars lead by the 21-run mercy rule.
Cracking a home run as part of his five RBI 4-for-4 was Juanito Menendez as Rodriguez teammate Paul Sanchez had a hit in all four of his at bats. A single shy of the cycle, Andrew Rodriguez had four RBI with a homer, triple and double, while also rolling up three hits were Joe Stickney, and Joal Rivero, with two doubles. Darren Miller stuffed two home run for seven RBI, Garret Frey homered and singled, Clinton Storr singled twice and Daniel Garcia doubled.
For the Stock Island Boys, Alex Torres had a double.
Fire Fighters 28,
Roostica 24
Scotching to a double-digit advantage after the first two frames, The Key West Fire Department seemed to be in control but Roostica cooked up a 13-run third make make things exciting as the game was tied entering the final at-bats. In that inning it was the Firemen who scored four and held then pitched a scoreless bottom to seal the deal.
Combining for two home runs, one each, three doubles, five singles Bobby Lowe and Stevie Monsalvatage lit up the base paths for the Fire Fighters, as Korey Rodriguez also was burning up the bases with two triples, a single and a home run for five RBI. Robert Franco had a two-base hit and three base hits, Colton Butler doubled, singled and tripled twice, Stick Morals doused two doubles, Michael Balbuena doubled and homered and Chad Rodriguez also parked a shot.
Hugo Valdez Jr. kept Roostica in the game with two doubles, two singles and a home run, as did his dad with Hugo Valdez a double the three singles. Junior Guieb cracked two home runs as well as a double and single, Joe Verla doubled, tripled and singled twice while also with four hits were Johnny Monsalvatage and Miguel Gonzalez, two for doubles. Rakio Caradad conncted on two long balls, Mikey Henriquez doubled and singled and adding a hit was Anthony Henriquez.
Rodriguez Cigars 27,
Key West Fisheries 26
The unbeaten start for Key West Fisheries came to an end against the defending champs, as 13 runs in the fourth broke open the game for Rodrigues Cigars, leading to a seven-run advantage entering the final swings. In the top of the frame, Rodriguez held the Fisheries to just six runs and did not need to step to the plate for a final time to claim the W.
Rodriguez Cigars used the small ball to win, with only two home runs and nine of 27 hits going for extra bases, led by Daniel Garcia’s three singles and a double. In fact, one of the home runs was an in-the-park variety off the bat of Paul Sanchez, who also doubled and singled, the other cleared the fence by Troy Curry, who also tripled. Danny Difabio and Andrew Rodriguez both added a two-base hit and two base hits, Darren Miller and Joe Stickey each contributed two doubles and one single as Joal Rivero doubled and Dexter Butler singled.
The Key West Fisheries actually had more hits in the losing effort, with Anthony D’Rodriguez reaching on a double, two home runs and a single for four RBI, as blasting a home run, double and two singles was teammate Lito Lopez. Everyone of Ronnie Presley’s hits went for extra bases, two doubles and a home run for four RBI, Rakio Alfonso had two doubles and a single, Tony Alfonso had three singles, Kevin Rivera a triple and single and with a base knock was Marty Gregurich.