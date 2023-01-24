Diane Beruldsen

Diane Beruldsen watches from the sideline.

 Photos provided

Women and girls from around the United States and the world are to gather in Key West for hard-fought sporting action during the 2023 Kelly McGillis Classic International Women’s & Girls’ Flag Football Championship. Scheduled Tuesday through Monday, Jan. 24-30, the adrenaline-packed event features pre- and post-tournament activities and three days of competition.

The sporting challenge is named for and endorsed by the critically acclaimed actress and former Key West resident who starred in “Top Gun” and “Witness” among other films.

