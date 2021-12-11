The two games on Saturday in the first annual Conch Classic were non-stop action at the George Mira Football Field.
The Key West Youth Football League all-stars took on a pair of teams from the Homestead Dick Conley Memorial Youth Football League Steelers.
In the noon match-up, the C Division (9U) Conchs upended the Steelers, but in the 2 p.m. game, the Steelers roughed up the B Division (12U) Conchs.
The Flag Division all-stars — Red team and Black team — played a best-of-three, three-game series on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The Red team took the opener as the Black team came back to win game No. 2 and set up the championship Thursday, which was won by the Black team.
B DIVISION (12U)
DICK CONLEY STEELERS 57,
KEY WEST CONCHS 6
The Steelers powered their way to a 20-0 first quarter lead before the Conchs could penetrate the opponents powerful, hard-tackling defense.
At 8:41 in the second quarter, Conchs quarterback Joshua Lewis moved the ball to the 1-yard line on an 18-yard sprint to set up the dive over the goal line by Devin Stehly.
After that, the Steelers scored four more second quarter touchdowns and tackled the Conchs in the end zone for a safety.
C DIVISION (9U)
KEY WEST CONCHS 25,
DICK CONLEY STEELERS 6
The Steelers did not have an answer for speedster Justin Osborne, who rushed for close to 200 yards including 56 yards in the opening drive. The Conchs got on the scoreboard with 2:06 in the first on a 1-yard dive by Gavin Cobb setup by Osborne’s four carriers during the eight-play drive.
The Steelers knotted the game at 6 in a 5-yard run by Calvin Stamp with 37 seconds left in the half.
Key West refused to go into the half trailing. With 10 ticks left, Osborne ran away on a 42-yard scoring run and with a Cobb extra point, the Conchs held a 13-6 advantage at the break.
After a scoreless third, Osborne capped a three-play drive on a 35-yard run at the 6:44 mark in the fourth. Less than a minute later, Osborne sped to the end zone on a 50-yard run.
FLAG DIVISION
GAME 1
RED TEAM 14,
BLACK TEAM 0
After a scoreless first quarter, Red team’s Jaiden Pierre turned it up to a second gear to run away for a touchdown and he captured the two-point conversion for an 8-0 advantage going into the half.
The defenses would not give an inch in the third quarter, but Red team added six more on the wheels of Leondre Marius to ice the game.
GAME 2
BLACK TEAM 12,
RED TEAM 0
It was much the same game on Tuesday, but the other team got the win. In the opening quarter, Red team’s Jace Moore rambled into the end zone for six, which is how the ended in the first half.
Late in the fourth quarter, speedster Renario Carey got past the defense for a touchdown.
GAME 3
CHAMPIONSHIP
BLACK TEAM 7,
RED TEAM 6
The Black team defense came through in the closing moments to preserve their slim lead and championship.
In the opening quarter, Leondre Marius ran it to the house on a 10-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 Red team lead.
The Black team tied the game on a 30-yard run by Renario Carey. The extra point run by Lavell Cartwright was good for a 7-6 advantage with five minutes left in the game.
Late in the match, Leondre Marius was driving the Red team down the field but on a fourth down, his pass was nearly picked off with a minute left to turn the ball over to the Black team on downs and run out the clock.