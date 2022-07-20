Women’s gymnastics in the United States has a proud and storied past, with Olympians such as Mary Lou Retton, Shawn Johnson, Gabby Douglas and, of course, Simone Biles, who recently received another medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
These champions’ successes were based solely on their individual performances. The athleticism, dedication and mental toughness required for success in women’s artistic gymnastics set these women apart from their peers, and they all started at a gym somewhere in America — just like Key West Sports Academy.
The local sports academy has been training athletes for the past 12 years in Key West, producing several state and national gymnastics champions. Six of Key West Sports Academy’s current competitive gymnasts participated at the Florida Gold State Championships and earned the privilege to compete at the Amateur Athletic Union Gymnastics National Championships, held recently in Springfield, Illinois.
Key West Sports Academy gymnasts Emma Bradshaw, 10, Aya Bowlen-Ingelsby, 10, Miriam McManus, 11, Nevaeh Kauffman, 14, Stephanie Carr, 10, and Lily Sobchenko, 11, performed with gymnasts from across the country representing Key West Sports Academy and the Florida Gold Coast district.
In the XCel Silver Division, McManus earned the gold medal on floor exercise with a 9.500, and bronze on vault with a 9.150. McManus’ all-around total score of 36.90 out of 40 points earned her the All-Around silver medal in her division.
Bowlen-Ingelsby brought home the bronze medal on balance beam with a score of 9.250. Bowlen-Ingelsby’s all-around score of 36.900 earned her fourth place in her division. Kauffman’s uneven bars performance scored a 9.250 and earned her the bronze medal. Kauffman placed sixth all-around with a score of 36.650. Carr placed eight in the all-around competition with a score of 36.100, while Bradshaw placed 10th all around with a score of 35.925.
In the XCel Gold Division, Sobchenko took home the gold on floor exercise with one of the highest scores of the entire weekend, a 9.700. Her all-around score of 36.450 earned her seventh place in her division.
“We are so proud of the way our athletes performed. Competing in a true National Championship event is daunting, especially at such a young age,” said coach Suzanne Trosset. “There were definitely some nerves, but these young ladies were able to rely on the hard work they have put in for months during training to successfully perform solid routines.”
Trosset pointed out many of the competitors were new to gymnastics.
“The fact that five of our six gymnasts were in their very first season ever participating competitively in gymnastics is huge. I consider myself very lucky to be able to assist these girls in achieving their goals, they should be very proud of themselves” Trosset said.
Interested in learning more about Key West Sports Academy’s gymnastics program?