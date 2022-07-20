Women’s gymnastics in the United States has a proud and storied past, with Olympians such as Mary Lou Retton, Shawn Johnson, Gabby Douglas and, of course, Simone Biles, who recently received another medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

These champions’ successes were based solely on their individual performances. The athleticism, dedication and mental toughness required for success in women’s artistic gymnastics set these women apart from their peers, and they all started at a gym somewhere in America — just like Key West Sports Academy.