The Aces, Key West Sports Academy’s competitive cheerleading team, brought home first place at their most recent competition, the Florida Classic held in Orlando.
The Aces were named Grand Champions for the highest score in their bracket, and Supreme Grand Champions for achieving the highest overall score in the entire competition. The Aces also were awarded a fully-paid bid to attend the All Star World Championships, which will be held April 21-22 in Orlando, Florida, where they will be competing with the best teams across the nation.
The Aces add these achievements to their growing list of awards this season, which includes the Sportsmanship Award for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship during competition with ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.
“We are beyond proud of the teams achievements this season, the most rewarding part of coaching is knowing that not only are we teaching sports skills but life skills,” said coach Suzanne Trosset. “These incredible athletes have overcome numerous obstacle this season and continued with grace and grit to achieve the ultimate awards. We are looking forward to seeing what else they accomplish this season.”
The Aces team members are Yaneicee Grimon, Madeline Haubert, Nevaeh Key, Makenzie Raymond, Gianna Veach, Isabelle Veach and Sophia Veach. They are coached by Britney Alayon, Annabelle Roberts and Suzanne Trosset.