It was another successful start for the Key West Youth Football League thanks to those volunteers who spent countless hours getting everything set for the season.
After the jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 29, play officially began on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the George Mira Football Field with four games each Saturday.
This season there are five teams playing in the Flag Division, while there are three teams in the C Division and three in the B Division.
And do not forget the cheerleaders and dance teams who will perform over the nine-week season that spans to Saturday, Nov. 12.
The annual Homecoming festivities are slated for Saturday, Nov. 3, when the Homecoming Queen will be selected by league members.
So, are you ready for some football!
FLAG DIVISION
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 33,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 0
It took the Seminoles a few minutes to get things moving but with 4:24 left in the opening quarter, Jasiah Greene brought down the Bulldogs’ ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety and 2-0 advantage.
The Noles got the ball back after the safety and put it in the end zone on one play with 1:37 remaining in the first. Mayco Edouard got the pitch and carried the ball 45 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Jackson Spottswood was good for a 10-0 lead.
The Seminoles did it again late in the second quarter. With 1:48 left before the half, Greene outran the Bulldogs’ defense to the end zone for a 42-yard scoring run. But the conversion was thwarted as the Noles took a 16-0 advantage into the intermission.
Things got out of control mid-way through the third frame. With 6:08 showing on the clock, Eli Osborne scored on a six-run run set up by a 37-yard sprint to the 13-yard line. After the extra point by Spottswood, the Seminoles had a 24-0 lead.
Just before time expired in the third. Osborne tackled the Bulldogs in their own end zone for a second safety for a 26-0 tilt.
The final blow came with 3:34 left in the match. The Seminoles drove the ball 45 yards on six plays highlighted by a 41-yard run by Spottswood to set up the five-yard run by Greene into the end zone. Crew Torres scored the extra point to ice the game.
AOK REALTY GATORS 38,
CMG HURRICANES 0
Gators Leondre Marius ran for a trio of touchdowns on runs of 50, 10 and 11 yards.
At 7:46 in the first, Marius took it from midfield to the Canes end zone and Jeremiah Marius was good for the two-point conversion to go ahead, 8-0.
Right before the first ended, Torren Thomas ran it in from the six-yard line to put the Gators up 14-0 with 49 seconds left.
Marius did it again in the second on a 10-yard jaunt and he was good on the two-pointer for a 22-0.
Julian Parks got a turn with the pigskin which paid off with a 9-yard TD and 30-0 lead as Daniel Orelus added the two-point conversion with 4:15 left in the third.
With the clock showing 4:15 in the fourth, Leondre Marius capped a 21-yard, four play drive on an 11-yard run, with Jeremiah Marius tacking on the two-pointer.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAUGUARS 27,
ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 12
The Jaguars bit first on a Jessie Hubbard 73-yard touchdown run with 1:13 left in the opening quarter but the Dolphins came right back to tie it with time elapsing on a Jordan Wallace 30-yard touchdown run. The extra point run by Joseph Gauron was thwarted by the Jags to keep it even.
It was all Jaguars in the second quarter. With 2:35 before the half, Erickson Noel took the handoff and scrambled to the end zone for a 50-yard TD. Roman Lepowski split the uprights for the extra point kick and 13-6 advantage.
Hubbard did it again late in the second on a 57-yard scoring run. This time Lavell Cartwright kicked the extra point to pose a 20-6 lead at the break.
The high-powered Jaguars offense scored with 2:24 left in the third on a Reginal Peterson III 9-yard run scoring run. The point after kick by Devin Stanley was good for a 27-6 tilt.
Down, but not out, the Dolphins made things interesting very late in the fourth. With 48 seconds left, Gauron connected with Jordan Wallace on a 41-yard touchdown pass. The kick by Gauron was no good as time expired.
In all, Hubbard rushed for 115-yards on six carries and Wallace led the fins with 50 yards on five attempts.
Wallace also had two catches for 57 yards and Hubbard got the 22-yard pass for the Jags.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 32,
MANLEY DEBOER RAVENS 0
The powerful Seahawks out-maneuvered the Ravens on offense with 218 yards on 20 plays while the Seahawks defense held the Ravens offense to minus-eight yards on 18 plays.
At 6:58 in the opening quarter, Matthew Oviedo connected with Zander Font for a 70-yard touchdown bomb. The extra point kick by Devin Stehly was no good but they still took a 6-0 lead.
Just over a minute later, Oviedo found Tyrese Scott open for an 18-yard touchdown pass play. Again, the point-after by Oviedo was no good for a 12-0 game.
Before the opening frame ended, Oviedo threw his third TD pass, a 43-yard rocket to Scott. The kick by Kimani Poitier was good for a 19-0 lead after one.
At the 9:01 mark in the second quarter, Hershel Major III fumbled the ball but was recovered by teammate Michael Perry Jr. for a Seahawks touchdown and 25-0 lead going into the break.
After a scoreless third, the final touchdown started with Emarlo Gonzalez carrying the balls for the Seahawks but was stripped of the pigskin and recovered by Scott who scored from the 18-yard line with 2:20 left in the game. Scott’s kick was good to ice the game.
Mason Waldner let the Ravens with five tackles while Font was the top tackler for the Seahawks at three.
In addition to 27 yards rushing, Oviedo was 5-for-9 for 166 yards passing. Scott caught three passes for 83 yards and Font’s one was good for 70 yards.