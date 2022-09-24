There are no shortcuts in bodybuilding — everything is reps, reps, reps — which is the reason Artem Piari, a trainer at Body Zone in the Overseas Market, was not surprised by the six awards won by a group of Key West residents during the Tampa Pro during the summer.

“I expected the success because everyone has done everything at their 100% and they were excited to compete, so it was a real pleasure for me,” said Piari, who accompanied the group of eight bodybuilders he works with at the local Key West gym as their prep coach.

