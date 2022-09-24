There are no shortcuts in bodybuilding — everything is reps, reps, reps — which is the reason Artem Piari, a trainer at Body Zone in the Overseas Market, was not surprised by the six awards won by a group of Key West residents during the Tampa Pro during the summer.
“I expected the success because everyone has done everything at their 100% and they were excited to compete, so it was a real pleasure for me,” said Piari, who accompanied the group of eight bodybuilders he works with at the local Key West gym as their prep coach.
It was, after all, Oksana Piari, Artem’s wife, who sparked the bodybuilding hype in Key West after she claimed top honors at the 2019 NPC North American Championships.
“Every year it gets bigger for us,” said Artem, noting there were three from Key West in the Tampa Pro event last year. “I even had a few clients who made the comeback this year, who hadn’t competed in five to six years.”
Going against athletes from Spain, Mexico and Canada, as part of the 470 worldwide athletes partaking in the Aug. 4-6 show, which Piari explained the Tampa-based event is annually the third largest nationally every year behind the Arno Classic in Columbus, Ohio and Olympia in Las Vegas, has competitors from not only the National Physical Committee (NPC) but also the International Federation of Bodybuilding-Professional League.
Piari’s wife was the lone professional competitor from Key West at the show, placing third in her category, while on the NPC level Anna Fomina was first overall in the fitness class, Neilee Varga won her Wellness category and Yulia Vyatkina took first in wellness 35-plus year old category. Also medaling from Key West were Ihona Gonzalez, garnering second in the Figure category, Dasha Prisic, also in second in the Bikini category. Earning a first- or second-place finish also qualified the Key West bodybuilders for the Olympia, which will be held at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Dec. 11-14 after the last two years being in Orlando due to the COVID shutdown.
Artem, who qualified a year ago in Orlando, will be one of those headed to Las Vegas in December; not all the women who earned a berth are certain they will be traveling due to expenses, but no matter who is ready in a few months, the coach is certain they will all continue to work hard not to take any shortcuts.
“For regular people, it can be just a part of their lives, but now for these people, it becomes a lifestyle,” said Piari. “Now that we are getting more and more people competing, they are doing it not just to look good, but they also want to get into the competition.”