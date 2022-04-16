Only once this season were the 13- to 15-year-old boys from the Key West Youth Lacrosse League able to play on the new turf on George Mira Field, as they took to the road for a majority of the schedule to take on better competition. But in that lone contest, they were certain to show up and show out as they beat the Upper Keys Youth Lacrosse League Panthers, 5-0, on Saturday, April 2.
Key West goalie Balint Pach held the Upper Keys squad off the scoreboard with six saves, while Markenly Riche netted a goal and was 4-for-4 on faceoffs. Max Louchheim also found the back on a well-placed bounce shot that was aided by Ryan Rea, with Jakub Kolar and Zach Payne also both scoring on assists from Roman Van Loon and Reif Whallen.
The 13-15 game was one of five played at the Wickers Park Complex on that Saturday, with the Grey team defeating the White squad, 9-5, in the boys 10-12 age bracket. Kai Woods led the Grey team with 14 ground balls to go along with a goal, while teammate Kacper Kowalik racked up a hat trick, assisted twice, and picked up two ground balls. George Eggers had an assist and two goals, while Luke Hughes, Ky Barasso, and Jonathan Oggeri all added to the scoreboard with one goal each. The Grey team cage was defended by Tony Garcia and Jackson Louchheim with goal denials of three and two, respectively.
The White team had Sandy Horn in the cage making four saves, while on the field he score a pair of goals and picked up two ground balls. Johnny O’Hearn stepped in front of the net for the second half and had two saves. Scottie Meier held face-off possession twice, had five ground ball wins and scored once. Julien Gehin and Mark Jones both contributed with one goal each.
In the bonus 7- to 9-year-old contest, it was the Red Snappers who held the Reef Sharks to just one goal in a 3-1 final. Lake Sively led the charge for the Snappers with two goals and three ground balls, Oliver Louchheim assisted for one of those goals and also picked up two ground balls, Kai Mularz came up with three ground balls, and Silas Rhodes picked up a ground ball and also scored a goal.
For the Reef Sharks, Ellis Oggeri used his speed to scoop up for two ground balls and scored his side’s only goal, assisted by Leif Eggleston, who also picked up a ground ball. Liam Robert Conden also got in there with two groundball wins.
Nearly 50 girls were also on the fields between the 7- to 9-year-old and 14U matches, with fantastic support from the Lady Conchs lacrosse team with volunteer coaching and officiating, as the game between the older girls ended in a 5-5 draw. Ashlyn Picco beat the defense for three scores and nine ground balls, while Red teammate Maria Chaney has a pair of goals, an assist, three interceptions and 11 ground balls. Colbie Turner had the other assist for the Red squad, as well as 10 ground balls, with Nana Rohde claiming seven ground balls.
The White team’s Mavis Bishop was the only multigoal scorer for her side, adding two assists, eight ground balls, and an interception, while also with goals were Teagan Shea, Emma Bradshaw and Taylor Gibson, collecting five ground balls. Shiloh Ronde had six ground balls.
The older Key West boys will be back on the road this week in Key Largo, but the girls and younger boys are back on George Mira Field on Saturday, April 16, starting at 8:30 a.m.