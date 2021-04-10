There have been a lot of superb pitching stints thus far this season, but none better than the perfect game Coca-Cola’s Christian Koppal threw on Monday against Papa Tony’s.
Koppal gave up no runs, no hits, no walks and he sat 14 batters via strikeouts.
In the Pony League, Certified Appliance improved to 12-4 and moved into a first-place tie with Hurricane Hole, which dropped to 12-3.
Ramona’s Conch Creations lost for only the fourth time this season in Coca-Cola’s second win of the week but held on to the top spot with a 12-4 record.
Island Dogs (12-4) usurped Eden House (11-5) in the 10-and-Under league with a win a pair of victories and loss by Eden House.
The Key West Firefighters improved to 14-2 in the 8-and-Under division also with two wins.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 1,
PAPA TONY’S 0
Christian Koppal pitched the perfect game and had just enough offense for the victory.
Coca-Cola scored the lone run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Shay Boa. Thomas Armstrong doubled for the other Coke hit.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila yielded a run on a hit and he struck out three. In relief, Kade Maltz allowed a hit and struck out six over the final three.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 13,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 6
After giving up three runs in the first, relief pitcher Calvin Mercer struck out 10 over the final five innings for Ramona’s, which cranked out 10 hits on offense.
Trent Thomas went yard, doubled and singled for three RBI, Oliver Zanetti doubled and singled to push in a pair of runs, Jack Chapman hit a three-run shot, Nelson Ong slugged three base hits and Mercer added a base hit.
Jason Stubblefield doubled two times, Xavier Perez singled twice as Carter Wirth and Aiden Reed each singled.
COCA-COLA 16,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 5
Coca-Cola drilled a dozen hits off Ramona’s pitching committee of five to improve to 9-8 on the season.
Reef Guyet drove in two runs on three hits, Jake Baker plated three via a two-bagger and base hit, Jack Niles doubled and singled for two RBI, Devin Stehly and Chace Gaertner each hit a two-bagger and with a base hit was Christian Koppal and Thomas Armstrong.
Shay Boa struck out five over five and Guyet was perfect in the last inning with two Ks.
Ramona’s Jack Chapman and Calvin Mercer each doubled and with a base hit were Trent Thomas, Cruz Holmes, Oliver Zanetti, Jakub Krytinar and Nathan Radziejewski.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 11,
PAPA TONY’S 6
Conch-Crete Pumping took advantage of 11 walks by three Papa Tony’s pitchers. Jake Rodriguez doubled and with a single were Xavier Perez, Nick Besson and Carter Wirth.
Over the first two frames, Besson struck out five and gave up a run via a hit and walk.
For Papa Tony’s, Brian Cassidy doubled as M.G. Barnes, Kade Maltz, Max Barroso, James Simmons and Damian Santana each singled.
10-AND-UNDER
TAVERN N’ TOWN 8,
EDEN HOUSE 2
Eden House was held scoreless for the first four frames by the defensive-minded Tavern N’ Town to drop out of first place.
Daryn Demeza doubled and singled for two RBI, Calvin Lee and Nicholas Talpasz each doubled and Daniel Morales and Donald Kirkpatrick each singled.
Starting pitcher Bryce Barth sat six on Ks over the first four frames.
Kaine Dickerson led Eden House with a pair of base hits, Nico Prokurat doubled home a runner as Logan Otto and Abel Smith each singled.
ISLAND DOGS 11,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 0
Leo Thibault hurled a two-hit shutout for Island Dogs with nine strikeouts and three walks to take the win.
On offense, Kaden Savedra singled two times for two RBI, Tyrone Cervantes and Thibault both doubled and Sam Boa, Max White, Jaxon Santelli and Chay Blanco all nailed a base hit.
Reel Easy Charters’ Pierre Davis and Logan Rains both singled.
In middle relief, Jayce Fernandez struck out five, allowed not hits and no walks.
ISLAND DOGS 13,
TAVERN N’ TOWN 3
A seven-run second pushed Island Dogs to victory.
Sam Boa hit a grand slam home run, Tyrone Cervantes tripled and doubled, Kaden Savedra and Marlon Manresa each roped a two-bagger as Cormack Geoghegah and Chay Boa each added a base hit.
Cervantes went the distance on the hill, struck out nine and gave up three hits and three walks.
Tavern N’ Town’s Nicholas Talpasz ripped a pair of base hits, Daryn Demeza doubled and Bryce Barth and Daniel Morales both singled.
EDEN HOUSE 11,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 5
Neither team scored the first two frames but Eden House got the offense going over the final four frames. Kaine Dickerson drove in three runs via a pair of doubles and a base hit, Justin Major tripled home two runs, Nico Prokurat doubled and singled, Mason Waldner singled two times, and Kellen Lockwood had a base hit.
On the mound, Prokurat went three innings, gave up no runs on two hits and struck out five.
Reel Easy’s James Carey drove in two runs on three hits, Hunter Hill singled twice, as James Barber, Jayce Fernandez, Pierre Davis and Logan Rains all hit safely.
On the mound, Hill struck out nine over the first five-plus innings.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 8,
HURRICANE HOLE 7 (8)
In the bottom of the seventh, Certified Appliance Repair scored five to tie the game at 7 and Caden Pichardo hit a walk-off single in the eighth.
Leadoff batter Teak Guyet singled four times and scored twice, Joel Rodriguez doubled and singled, with two hits each was Ty Hill, Noah Mercer and Pichardo, Cole Jackson nailed a run-scoring double and Jackson Bernhard singled home a run.
On the mound, Bernhard allowed five runs on five hits with five Ks over the first four and Pichardo struck out nine over the final three frames.
Hurricane Hole’s Vinny Moline doubled and singled, Alex Rocha slapped a two-bagger and base hit, Jose Perdigon tripled and Jack Mattheessen, Leandro Batista and Colin Christie all singled.
On the hill, Moline gave up five runs on 10 hits and fanned 13 batters.
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 8,
IBERIA BANK 3
The newest bank in town overcame a one-run deficit to pull off the victory.
John Taull doubled and singled for three RBI, Sam Holland drove in two runs on two hits, James Searcy singled home a run and with a base knock were Gionni Fernandez, Diego Martinez, Damien Mendez and Uziel Morales.
Holland allowed three runs on six walks and struck out 12 batters.
For Iberia Bank, Brailin Peralta, Jace Rossi and Gus Alfonso each had a base hit.
In five innings of relief, Peralta did not allow a hit, gave up a run and fanned eight.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 16,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 2
Certified Appliance Repair pummeled Gulf Atlantic pitching for 22 hits.
Noah Mercer doubled twice and singled two times to plate four runs, Jackson Bernhard doubled and singled twice, Joel Rodriguez drove in two runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Shane Lavallee hit a two-run home run and singled, Cole Jackson singled twice for two RBI, Ty Hill ripped a trio of base hits, Jake Ferguson was 2-for-2 with two RBI as Isaac Roman and Caden Pichardo both singled.
Guyet, Hill and Jackson gave up three hits, walked four and fanned three for the pitching duties.
Gulf Atlantic’s Sam Holland drilled a three-base hit and James Searcy and Lucas Audette each had a hit.
HURRICANE HOLE 17,
IBERIA BANK 5
Hurricane Hole exploded for eight runs in their final at-bats. Patrick Curry drove in three runs on three hits, Leandro Batista went yard for two RBI, Jack Mattheessen singled twice for two RBI, Jose Perdigon hit a two-run double, Vinny Moline doubled home a run as Tristan Weech and Alex Rocha both singled.
Mattheessen gave up the five runs in the first two frames, while Weech and Perdigon did not allow a hit or run the final three innings.
The bankers’ Gus Alfonso singled home a run and Brailin Peralta singled.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 8,
TOPPINO’S 0
A trio of Firefighters’ pitchers shut down Toppino’s with just four hits, led by Justin Osborne who struck out 10 over the final three and two-thirds of an inning.
With the bats, Kristofer Barroso tripled and singled for three RBI, Jaiden Lopez thumped a three-bagger and singled, Jimmy McCain also tripled, Luke Barroso and Ian Harper each doubled and Evan Gunnels singled.
For Toppino’s Anthony Cabrera, Caleb Barba, Landon Caraballo and Charley Bentley each had a base hit.
Over the final one-plus innings, Cabrera fanned five and did not allow a walk.
MOOSE 9,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 5
Tied at 5, Moose scored four in the top of the fifth for the W. Tirsolino Paulino doubled and singled, Ryder Smith nailed a two-bagger, and Landon White singled home a run, Khai Mellies, Jacob Rodriguez, and Armands Berzins.Out of the six-pitcher committee, Khai Mellies struck out eight and walked just one.
For KP Creperie, Roman Lepowski tripled home a run as Karmelo Santana and Christian Barrows each had a base hit.
Beau Brenner struck out 10 in three and two-thirds of an inning on the mound.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 8,
MOOSE 1
Kristofer Barroso tripled home two runs, Jax Mendez doubled twice, Ian Harper nailed a two-base hit and base hit, Luke Barroso and Marcel Major each doubled and with a base hit was Jimmy McCain and Jaiden Lopez.
For Moose, Tirsolino Paulino doubled two times as Khai Mellies, Jacob Rodriguez and Gavin Teal each singled.
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 8,
TOPPINO’S 7
KP Creperie’s Trevor Wynn doubled in a run as Liam Myers and Barrett Nelson each singled for Key Plaza Creperie.
On the mound, Beau Brenner fanned five over the first two innings.
For Toppino’s, Landon Caraballo doubled and singled to drive in three runs, Caleb Barba hit a two-bagger and with a base hit were Anthony Cabrera and Colin Jordan.