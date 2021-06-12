It was the end of the road for the Key West Soccer Club under the guidance of Coach Alex Yanovych Sr.
During the 2000-21 seasons, FFC Key West 2004B faced a challenging season while working to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Training in small groups, wearing masks, and taking additional precautions while traveling and staying in hotels was a focus of Coaches and parents.
The Forge FC U15-18 Boys entered league play with their first year in the South Florida United 1st Division. The team played 18 games in regular-season play with a record of 9-6-3 and entered three tournaments, playing a total of nine games against high level teams.
In February, FFC Key West 2004B went undefeated to win the Championship in the Dmitri Cup. Tournament play continued in April with the Weston Cup, where the team missed out on the final with a record of 1-1-1.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, FFC Key West 2004B entered the Enigma Cup Silver Bracket with a four-game schedule and finished with a 3-0-1 record and the championship.
“The final match was a high-energy game against a long-standing rival. FFC played well, controlling the game and scoring twice in the last quarter,” stated Coach Alex Yanovych Sr. “The team showed good teamwork at a high level of play. They demonstrated that they were the best team, taking home the Enigma Cup Championship trophy and scoring 14 goals, while only allowing one.”
After the Enigma Cup Championship win FFC U15-18 Boys returned to SFU 1st Division on June 5 for the championship match against the No. 4 team in Florida, Team Boca 2003 White. The team played a tough game, ending regular play at 1-1 with a goal from Anelson Azard on an assist by Smondy Joseph. The match entered two 10-minute OT periods, with FFC’s Henry Herrera scoring a goal that would be ultimately ruled off-sides. The game ended in PKs with Boca edging out FFC with a final score of 8-7.
The FFC Key West 2004B/FFC U15-18 boys ended the season with a total record of 65 goals scored and 37 allowed. Forward Anelson Azard was the leading scorer with 26 goals, followed by Henry Herrera with 10, Giancarlos Prieto, eight; Smondy Joseph, six; Beckham McLeod, five; Jonathan Bahri, two; and with one apiece were Claudimy Joseph, Jonathan Gvili, Logan Kirchner, Axel Correa and Jack Castillo.
Captain Claudimy Joseph and Nick Criss graduated from Key West High School and will be moving on to their next adventure.
Joseph will travel to Leeds Beckett University, Headingly, UK to play and study at Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy. Coaches and players are certain that Claudimy’s poise, leadership, work ethic and talent will be an asset to his new club.
“His leadership, on and off the field will be missed by his teammates, coaches, and KWSC family,” said Yanovych. “Nick will be heading to college in Gainesville and plans to try out for a club team, hoping to continue his play at the next level. After 10 years with KWSC, this is an emotional goodbye. Coaches and players look forward to seeing Nick bring his talent, focus, and athleticism to his new club.”
Coach Yanovych said it was a very prosperous season.
“I’m very proud of this team for their hard work. All season they showed a high level of play against some of the top clubs in Florida,” said the coach who would like to extend his gratitude to the parents, Assistant Coach Denis Barrett, Soccer Mom Elaine Barrett, and to the Key West soccer community for supporting the boys.”
ENIGMA CUP
GAME NO. 1
FFC Key West 2004B 8,
MUFC 2003 0
Anelson Azard rallied for a hat trick with assists from Beckham McLeod, Henry Herrera and Giancarlos Prieto. Smondy Joseph netted a pair with McLeod and Azard assisting and Henry Herrera also scored two hits coming on a penalty kick and his second with an assist from Jonathan Gvili. Giancarlos Prieto added a net with Finn Gladwell on the assist.
GAME NO. 2
FFC KEY WEST 2004B 4,
FUTSOC FUTALAN 2003 1
There was a lot of sharing going on with goals by Giancarlos Prieto, Smondy Joseph with Prieto on the assist, Jonathan Gvili assisted by Beckham McLeod, and Henry Herrera scored with Gvili on the assist.
GAME 4
AYSO HOMESTEAD REGION 805 HOMESTEAD MAKOS 0,
FFC KEY WEST 2004B 0
After game delays, the game was canceled due to multiple lightning strikes in the area, the game was scored as a draw.
GAME NO. 4
FFC KEY WEST 2004 B 2,
AYSO HOMESTEAD REGION 805 MAKOS 0
Defense was huge on this match with two goals from Anelson Azard his first on an assist from Smondy Joseph and the second his scored on a penalty kick.
FFC KEY WEST 2008B U12-14
For the younger Key West Club, they competed their first year in the South Florida United league 2nd Division. With a lot of traveling and a focus on the health and safety of the team, coaches, and parents through the COVID-19 pandemic, FFC Key West 2008B U12-14 ended the season in fifth place among a field of 23 teams after a loss to the championship team.
Playing 20 regular-season games with a 11-6-3 record, FFC Key West 2008B scored more goals than any other team, with a total of 64 goals scored and 40 allowed.
Forward Fleuridor Loubins scored a total of 54 goals, 48 in league play, setting an SFU record.
The team followed league play with an entry in the Enigma Cup U14B Bronze Bracket over Memorial Day weekend. They played three games with a record of 1-1-1.
GAME NO. 1
FFC KEY WEST 2008B 1,
SHORES BOLD NATION ACADEMY 2007 1
The lone goal came from Loubins Fleuridor on an assist from Kieran Smith.
GAME NO. 2
FFC KEY WEST 2008B 3,
KEY BISCAYNE 2007 PREMIERE WHITE 0
Once again, Loubins Fleuridor led the way with a pair of goals on an assist from Sonny Bowden and Kieran Smith scored on an assist by Fleuridor Loubins.
GAME NO. 3
MIAMI SUN FC U14 4,
FFC KEY WEST 2008B 3
It was a hat trick for Loubins Fleuridor with assists from Albie Bowden and Niko Sulak.
According to Yanovych, it was a must-win match to make it to the final, but they fell short against an SFU Broward 1st Division team that is currently ranked No. 40 in Florida.
“The FFC Key West 2008B team is a young team playing their first year on a bigger field and in a more competitive league. They showed good soccer and strong tournament play against high level teams,” stated Coach Yanovych. “I am proud of this team and believe that next year they will play even better. They learned a lot and got used to the bigger field.”
Coach Alex thanked Assistant Coach Justin Bowden, Soccer Mom Magda Sulak, the parents and the Key West soccer community for their support of the boys.