The entire venue of Founders Park knew exactly where the U10 girls champions of the Hurricane Cup were from, as “I’m from Key West” reverberated across the pitch after the Lady Strikers claim the tournament crown. The Hurricane Cup opened the travel season for six Key West striker squads, two of which garnered first-place finishes along with two runners-up in Islamorada on Dec. 10-11.
10U Girls
Winning all four matches, the Key West U10 girls outscored their opponents 9-1, starting with a 5-0 victory in the tournament opener versus Homestead. Netting a pair on the win was Maya Ruzickova, with Anila Litmer, Lily Smouse and Charolette Gehin all burying one goal. The defense of Allison Tijerino, Marley Sweet, Gehin, and Prudence Scull completed the shut-out and proved to be a formidable force for the entire tournament.
The next two matches would prove to be nail-biters, as against Okeeheelee Anila Litmer’s effort in front of goal was the difference as Key West won 1-0, and on Day 2, Homestead regained focus and Key West fought for a well-deserved 1-0 win behind a score from Litmer aided by strong goalkeeping from Adele Ruzickova and Asia Nunez to keep the shut-out streak alive.
The scoreless streak would come to an end in the four and final match of the tournament, which came just a half hour after the previous victory, and Okeeheelee took advantage putting Key West behind for the first time on a corner kick. Key West gained a goal back when Giulianna Rodriguez squeaked a shot past the goalie and then continued to press when Lily Smouse’s through ball led to a hard shot by Dylan Fager to the lower left corner for the victory.
U12 Girls
The title for the U12 Key West Strikers did not come as easily, as they won the first two matches on Day 1 but then struggled on Day 2 with a pair of losses.
To open, Key West garnered a 1-0 victory against Homestead during which the lone score came on an own goal off a Strikers corner kick, Kiersten Tate being the final player to touch the ball before going in the net, as Ellen Van Aller made four saves at keeper and Hazel Matarazzo turned away six. The second match was a 5-0 final in favor of Key West, as Addison Jones scored on long shot from the center and then tallied a second goal on an assist by Isabelle Magrath. Jones completed her hat trick before Sofia Niles was able to convert a penalty kick and Van Aller assisted a Tate score.
The Strikers could not maintain the momentum on Day 2, as they could not score, falling 1-0 in both matches first to Homestead, during which Van Aller made three saves, and against Okeeheelee, but Key West still claimed the tournament title based on the tiebreaker of fewest goals allowed as Matarazzo and Van Aller only allowed two in the four matches.
U10 BOYS (two teams)
There were a pair of U10 boys squads from Key West at the event; the Strikers A team placed second and the B team took fourth. The two clubs from Key West actually opened the tournament against each other, but it was the B Team that took the early lead when Kai Mulraz jetted down the right sideline, zooming past multiple defenders, and laid off a cross right in front of the opposing net where Roman Lepowski was crashing for the tap-in score.
A solid defensive performance and multiple great saves by goalkeeper Jerry Powell kept it a 1-0 match until the fourth when goals by Jack Mitchel, Xavier Verdun and Mathew Steer, along with excellent goalie play by Michael Leser and Jack Mitchel made the difference in the match.
The A Team would go on to beat Okeeheelee, 2-0, in the following contest, but it was not until the final 12 minutes that the Strikers were able to net both goals. Defense by Cody Hawks, Parker Landier and Levi Van along with a strong midfield presence from Alfonso Sepulveda, Sebastian Lopez-Roman, and Verdun allowed the game to remain scoreless before Steer put Key West ahead on a shot from near midfield when the opposing goalie was out of position. He then had a second goal after a pass by Parker Ladnier from the left wing to seal the win.
The B squad lost its second straight to open the two-day event, to eventual champion Homestead, 3-0, once again fourth-quarter struggles hurting Key West after a scoreless first three quarters, but the Strikers A squad also had its problems against Homestead during a 5-2 loss to begin Day 2.
Verdun and Mitchel each scored a goal but Key West lost its momentum after a series of goals by Homestead left the Strikers’ defense in disarray, but the ticket for both squads was already punched.
In the rematch, Homestead would take a two-score lead in the first 10 minutes of the match, but Key West would rally, netting its first goal in the third quarter on a corner kick by Mitchel that was directed in by Sepulveda. Before the regulation whistle blew, Steer dribbled past the defense along the left side and took a shot that was stopped by the opposing goalie, but Lopez-Roman followed the attempt to send the match into extra time.
Homestead got the best of Key West in the extra periods, scoring twice to claim the title with the 4-2 final.
In the finale for the B Team, Key West had to fight back the entire time, trailing 2-0 early, but a second-half surge was sparked by Mulraz for a 3-3 draw. Mulraz assisted the first goal when he made his way down the right sideline, passing multiple defenders and laid off a great cross in front of the net for a Hudson Krupa redirection. Still Key West trailed by two after an Okeeheelee goal in the third, but Key West did not give up as Christian Barrows made it a one-goal difference when he drilled a shot to the upper right corner, and a penalty kick just before the end of the match converted by Mulraz brought the game even.
U12 Boys
The first meeting between the Key West U12 boys and Okeeheelee A team ended in a 1-1 draw, with Raef Iacovoni netting the goal for the Strikers. Key West would go on to defeat the Okeeheelee B Team, 7-1, in the following contest, with Iacovoni contributing a hat trick, while Oscar Loy, Matias Sepulveda, Jaxon Santelli and Cole Johnson all scored once.
In the semifinals, Key West topped Homestead 2-0, led by a goal from Iacovoni assisted by Loy, and a score from Santelli, to set up a rematch with Okeeheelee A in the finals, but this time around the Strikers were unsuccessful during a 2-0 loss to place second in the tournament.
U14 Girls
While the U12 girls were jamming to “I’m From Key West” after winning the Cup Crown, it would be the U14 Upper Keys girls who kept the crown at home and they had to defeat the Key West U14 girls in the semifinals to reach the championship round.
Key West opened the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Homestead, despite solid play from defender Justice Canterbury and goalie Jealynn Morgan nearly keeping the shutout intact. The Strikers won its following match 1-0 against the Okeeheelee A Team one a goal by Kailey Clynes, but in the semifinal, Key West could not convert but it was another solid defensive performance by Canterbury along with Janessa Perloff and Mary Searcy.