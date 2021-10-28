Conceived as a fun event for both youth and adult sailors, and open to the public, the Key West Community Sailing Center’s second annual Halloween Regatta is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 in Garrison Bight.
The races will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing; however, there will also be special Halloween-themed fun events, as costumes are strongly encouraged — although not required — with prizes for several categories.
Participation in the KWCSC Halloween Regatta is open to all youth and adult KWCSC members, while members of the Marathon Sailing Center will also participate making this an all-mid-to-lower Keys Halloween event.
“It strives to foster the spirit of competition and camaraderie between and among youth and adult sailors of the Florida Keys,” said KWCSC officials.
The opening of the regatta and orientation will begin at 10 a.m., with the skippers’ meeting to follow at 11.
The public is welcome to visit the KWCSC facility at any time to learn more about the opportunities offered — which include inexpensive sailing education to both youth and adults — by the not-for-profit community sailing center.
“For example, free sailing classes are offered for women from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and for men and women on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon,” said KWCSC officials. “We encourage all those interested in a taste of small-boat sailing to come to KWCSC for sailing classes.”