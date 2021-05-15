What happened in the regular season of the Key West Little Conch Baseball League was mimicked in the playoffs this past week as the four teams with the best records by the end of the postseason push — Key West Fire Fighters, Island Dogs, Ramona’s Conch Creations and Certified Appliance — went on to claim the league titles.
Three of those squads — KWFF, Islands Dogs and Ramona’s — started the single-elimination playoff brackets as the No. 1 seeds, while Certified Appliance had to battle from the No. 2 spot in the 14-and-Under division to finish with a half-game better record than top-seeded Hurricane Hole by season’s end.
8-AND-UNDER
SEMIFINALS
KWFF 15,
TOPPINO’S 5
Scoring multiple runs in every at-bat, KWFF quickly dispatched Toppino’s by the 10-run mercy rule after 4½ innings of play.
Every batter in the lineup for the fire force had a hit, racking up 24 in the game, including three each from Jimmy McCain, Kristofer Barroso, Justin Osborne and Jax Mandez, as teammates Luke Barroso, Marcell Major, Ian Harper, Kaiden Tomita and Nicholas Cantatore each had two and Evan Gunnells added one.
Toppino’s tried to keep pace laying out 14 hits of their own, three each from Michael Leser, Ryan Martinez and Charley Bentley, while Lincoln Perez contributed two and Charles Spottswood, Landon Caraballo and Anthony Cabrera had one apiece, but was not enough against the hot KWFF.
MOOSE 13,
KW CREPERIE 7
Coming in as the upper seed, KW Creperie seemed to be in control early with a five-run advantage after the third but, scoring 11 runs in the final three frames, Moose battled back to advance to the finals.
Leading the comeback rally were Jacob Rodriguez and Armands Berzins, who both went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and single, Justin Druckemiller was also 3-for-3 with a double, Landon White and Trisolino Paulino both doubled and singled, with two hits were Greyson Rookey and Gavin Teal. Khai Mellies, Ryder Smith and Darien Keys had one each.
CHAMPIONSHIP
KWFF 10,
MOOSE 1
Allowing just one run on seven hits and striking out three, Evan Gunnells led his KWFF squad on the mound, while at the plate the fire force piled on 18 hits of their own to claim the leage title in convincing fashion.
Leading the hit barrage for KWFF was Justin Osbrone going 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI, while also with three hits were Jimmy McCain and Luke Barroso, both of whom doubled. Jaiden Lopez and Marcell Major doubled and singled, Kristofer Barroso singled twice, while with one hit were Ian Harper, Jax Mendez and Gunnells.
Jacob Rodriguez and Armands Berzins, with a double, each had a two-hit game for Moose, while with singles were Justin Druckemiller, Greyson Rookey and Ryder Smith.
10-AND-UNDER
SEMIFINALS
ISLAND DOGS 6,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 5
In order to reach the championship, Island Dogs had to battle back against Reel Easy Charters, not once but twice, and were able to do so both times, including getting a walk-off hit from Sam Boa to move on to the next round.
Boa was one of two in the game and half of Island Dogs’ total, with Tyrone Cervantes and Leo Thibault both had one apiece, but the victors collected 10 walks in the comeback win.
Reel Easy actually outhit their opponents, 7-4, including getting doubles from James Carey, who had two hit, William Wickers, Jayce Fernandez, Cayden Gonzalez and Logan Rains, while Hunter Hill singled, but Cervantez tossed a near-perfect final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two, to seal the win for Island Dogs.
Fernandez allowed just two earned runs for Reel Charters, in a complete-game effort, striking out nine.
EDEN HOUSE 9,
TAVERN N TOWN 1
Eden House never trailed, scoring twice in each of the first two frames, and with Nico Prokurat allowing just one run in four innings of work it was a rather routine victory to advance to the final past Tavern N Town.
Prokurat also triple as part of his two hits in the game, Kaine Dickerson and Mason Waldner both had a trio of knocks, including a double, and with singles were Abel Smith, Logan Otto and Ryder Almeda.
Tavern N Town had just three hits in the game, a double by Daniel Morales and singles from Hudson Balbuena and Donald Kirkpatrick.
Championship
ISLAND DOGS 8,
EDEN HOUSE 5
After a close call in the semifinals, Island Dogs pulled way after the third with four unanswered runs, despite being down after the top of the fourth, to secure the title.
With a two-base hit and two base hits, Tyrone Cervantes and Leo Thibault set the table for the champs, while Max White served up two base hits, Kaden Saverda a two-base hit to the winning cause Jaxson Santelli a base knock to the winning cause.
Sam Boa struck out four and allowed two earned runs on seven hits for the Dogs in the first three frames and Cervantes closed the game by allowing a run on three hits and struck out five in the final three.
Eden House matched Island Dogs’ 10 base hits, but could not come up with enough timely shots in the latter innings. With a triple, double and single, Nico Prokurat was perfect at the plate for Eden House, while Kaine Dickerson added a double and two singles. Easton Gunnells had two hits and with one each were Kellen Lockwood and Ryder Almeda. Dickerson struck out seven on the miund or Eden House.
12-AND-UNDER
SEMIFINALS
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 6,
PAPA TONY’S 4
Papa Tony’s attempted to rally with three runs in the fourth, but it would not be enough as the top-seeded Ramona’s Conch Creations held on for the victory to reach the finals.
The teams combined for only five hits in the game two singles by Ramona’s Jack Chapman and Nelson Ong, and a home run, double and single by Papa Tony’s Kade Maltz, as the rest of the damage was done via the walk.
Ramona’s collected 10 walks, while their Conch Creation staff surrendered just four, which turned out to be the difference in the game. Trent Thomas earned the win on the mound allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks, while striking out six across 3 1/3 innings of work, and Calvin Mercer earned the save with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of work, striking out six.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 8, COCA COLA 7
Trailing by two runs entering the fifth, a four-run outburst opened up the game for Conch-Rete Pumping, who would allow just one more run the rest of the way for the W.
After giving up two runs in each of the first three innings, Conch-rete Pumping turned to Xavi Perez, who would allow just one run in the final three innings of work on the mound, while also powering his team at the plate with a home run and single. Jason Stubblefield poured on a two-base hit and two base hits, while Beau Bender singled.
For Coca Cola, Jack Niles singled twice, and with a hit each were Steele Gomez, Shay Boa, Christian Druckenmiller and Thomas Armstrong.
CHAMPIONSHIP
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 8,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 1
Ramona’s trailed once in the game after the top of the first, but from there the league champs did not allow another run to roll to the title behind the arm of Roman Garcia who struck out 12, walked just one and allowed the lone run on just one hit.
Garcia also led the way at the plate with a home run and single, Nelson Ong also parked a shot and doubled, Cruz Holmes had a trio of singles, Calvin Mercer had two and with a hit was Jack Chapman.
Xavi Perez had the lone hit for Conch-rete Pumping.
14-AND-UNDER
SEMIFINALS
HURRICANE HOLE 13,
IBERIA BANK 7
Scoring 10 runs in the third and fourth was more than enough for the Hurricane Hole pitching staff of Jack Mattheessen, who allowed four runs and struck out four, and Vinny Moline, who struck out right and allowed two, to pace their team to victory.
They also did damage at the plate as Moline singled twice and Mattheessen once, while Dylan Bembark added a triple and single, Alex Rocha doubled, and Patrick Curry singled.
Daniel Oviedo had the only extra-base hit for Iberia Bank, with a double, and with singles were JD Dowling, Brailan Peraltam Kasey Kasper, Gus Alfonso, RJ Brown, Jack Besson and Isaac Martinez.
CERTIFIED APPILIANCE 9, GULF ATLANTIC 8
A big fourth inning in which Certified Appliance score five runs, turned the game around as Gulf Atlantic never fully recovered despite outhitting the eventual champs in the opening-round.
Certified Appliance scattered eight hits in the game, Caden Pichardo, Noah Mercer doubled and singled, Jackson Bernhard laced a triple and Isaac Roman, Brandon Lopes and Teak Guyet each singles, while Gulf Atlantic’s Sam Holland was a homer shy of the cycle, John Tull had two base hit, James Searcy doubled and singled, Gionni Fernande doubled, and with hits were Mike Leon Damien Mendez and Diego Mendez.
Championship
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE , HURRICANE HOLE
Both squads had one big at-bat in the title tilt, Certified scoring six in the second and Hurricane Hole five in the third, so the difference came down to the smatter of runs the eventual champs scored in three other at-bat to claim the crown.
Once again, Certified Appliance would be outhit getting triples from Jackson Bernhard and Caden Pichardo, who also singled, as well as two hits from Brandon Lopez and singles by Ty Hill, Joel Rodriguez and Noah Mercer, so it was on the arms of Pichardo and Teak Guyet, who combined for 13 strike outs and just two walks, five by Picahrdo in the first three frames and eight by Guyet in the final four, to trump in the championship game.
Vinny Moline did what he could to keep his team in the game allowing three earned run on six hits and four walks, while striking out six in the final 5 2/3 innings, but it was just not enough to overcome.
Moline also single at the plate, while Patrick Curry blasted a shot for a home run and singled, Dylan Bembark doubled and singled, Tristin Weech tripled, Leandro Batista doubled, while Alex Rocha, Colin Christie and Emerson Madrid all singled.