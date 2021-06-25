There were some proud papas over the weekend as four Key West travel teams took part in the Father’s Day Classic at Boca Raton.
The Lady Conchs 12U team brought home the hardware and rings with a second-place finish.
For the second consecutive week, the 18U Lady Conchs took fifth place in their division with a 1-2-1 record.
The 14U team went 0-4 and the youngest group, the 8U team, dropped all four of its games.
12-AND-UNDER
LADY CONCHS 12U 17,
CLEWSTON TRAVEL BALL 0
Ana Boose pitched a perfect inning with no hits, runs or walks with three strikeouts and Althea Olsen finished off the final two frames with no hits, runs with five strikeouts, and she allowed just three walks.
On offense, Aliyah McLeod was 2-for-2 with one RBI, Althea Olsen slugged a two-run double, Gianna Wardlow and Luisa Cabrera each singled home a run as Valery Mora and Boose each added a base hit.
OUTLAWS 12U 3,
LADY CONCHS 12U 2
The Lady Conchs let up all three runs in the bottom of the third and final frame.
Key West leadoff batter Maicee Gage singled twice for their only two hits.
In the circle, Ana Boose allowed four hits and four hits to account for the three runs with two Ks.
LADY CONCHS 12U 8,
PARKLAND POWER 1
The Lady Conchs broke the game open with five runs in the second. Aaliyah McLeod drove in three runs on two hits, Maicee Gage and Valery Mora each hit an RBI single as Lilee Gage and Althea Olsen both singled.
On the mound, Lilee Gage allowed the run two hits, four walks and she fanned five to take the win.
LADY CONCHS 12U 8,
FIERCE FASTPITCH — CTV 12U 2
Needing some runs to break up a 2-2 tie, Key West scored six in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Shylo Sanchez singled twice, Kaleya Cervantes doubled and had home run, Maicee Gage and Rhyanna Rispoli each hit an RBI single and with a base hit was Lilee Gage and Valery Mora.
Ana Boose went the distance, gave up the two runs via four this and one walk with four Ks.
SEMIFINAL
LADY CONCHS 12U 9, ARSENAL 7
The game was tied at 6 when Lilee Gage singled on the first pitch to put the Lady Conchs ahead for good with an RBI single and a trip to the championship game.
Leadoff hitter Maicee Gage went 3-for-3 with one RBI, Aaliyah McLeod slugged a two-run triple, Rhyanna Rispoli doubled home a run, Ana Boose singled two times to plate one run, Shylo Sanchez smacked a two-run single and with a base hit was Kaleya Cervantes and Althea Olsen.
In the circle, Lilee Gage split two innings each with Boose. Gage allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks as Boose went two with one run given up via four hits.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
TENNESSEE MOJO 2026-YAQUES 12U 15,
LADY CONCHS 12U 0
The team from Tennessee had their mojo going with 11 runs in the first and the Tennessee pitcher threw a perfect game against the Lady Conchs with two strikeouts.
The pitching committee of Ana Boose, Lilee Gage and Althea Olsen allowed seven hits and walked six.
14-AND-UNDER
LADY BANDITS 25-26 8,
LADY CONCHS 14U 1
The Lady Conchs were held scoreless until the fourth and final frame with just two hits given up by Bandits pitching.
Alexa Condella tripled home their lone run and with a base hit was Jocelyn Bochette.
Ryleigh Harnish went the distance with four hits and two walks given up and she fanned two.
PALM BEACH HAVOC 16,
LADY CONCHS 14U 0
It was pure havoc for the Lady Conchs with just two hits — singles by Maicey Malgrat and Catherine Van Staden.
Starting pitcher Dakota Coleman gave up nine runs on four hits and six walks and Ryleigh Harnish yielded seven on seven hits.
PARKLAND POWER – STAUBLY 1,
LADY CONCHS 14U 0
The Power eked out a run in the top of the fifth and final frame. Nina Manresa and Charlie Lopez each singled for Key West.
Ryleigh Harnish went the distance, recorded 14 outs with just two hits, two walks and she fanned four.
PLANTATION WAGNER’S ‘08 BERTQUEZ 9,
LADY CONCHS 14U 0
The Plantation pitcher hurled a two-hit shutout against Key West. Allison Smith and Charlie Lopez each singled.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish yielded 11 base hits, walked four with two strikeouts.
10-AND-UNDER
LADY CONCHS 10U 17, BOCA IMPACT 10U – BYRD 2
After a five-run first, the Lady Conchs 10U team drilled Boca for 12 in the second.
Chloe Kongos hit a grand slam home run, Kaleaya Dickerson doubled home a run, Lucy Katz singled twice, Arianna Garcia and Sophia Perez each had an RBI single as Jaylyn Estevez ripped a base hit.
Evaline Zanetti went the first three without a hit and struck out seven.
CORAL SPRINGS PANTHERS 10U – HERNANDEZ 6,
LADY CONCHS 10U 2
Key West could not get the bats going with a loss to even their record at 1-1.
Arianna Garcia drove in two runs on two hits, Sophia Perez singled and scored and Lucy Katz added a base hit.
Katz gave up six runs on two hits, two walks and she struck out three.
LADY CONCHS 10U 11,
PARKLAND POWER 2010 3
Key West came back after a loss with nine runs in the top of second to secure the victory.
Kaleaya Dickerson allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with three Ks.
Chloe Kongos doubled and singled for two RBI, Dickerson drilled a two-run double, Evaline Zanetti and Vivian Lepowski each had an RBI single and Arianna Garcia singled.
JUPITER SEAHAWKS 2011 10U 9,
LADY CONCHS 10U 5
Jupiter put up seven in the top of the second to eliminate the Lady Conchs.
Leadoff batter Arianna Garcia went 2-for-2, Chloe Kongos singled home a run and Vivienne Lepowski added a base hit.
Starter Luck Katz allowed two runs on five hits and three walks and reliever Kaleaya Dickerson gave up four more on four hits.
18-AND-UNDER
LADY CONCHS 18U 3,
DIAMOND DUSTERS QUARTERMAINE 14U 3
Down a run in the fourth, Key West got to salvage a tie.
Montunique Van Staden went 2-for-2 and Madelyn Perusse thumped a three-bagger.
Starting pitcher Neveah Arnold allowed three runs on five hits and fanned three as Chloe Gilday was perfect the final frame with a strikeout.
LADY CONCHS 18U 11,
PALM BAY STORM 0
Chloe Gilday pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
Vera Rodger tripled and singled twice for three RBI, Montunique Van Staden doubled home two runs, Gilday, Caroline Smith and Julienne Vega singled two times apiece and with one hit each were Neveah Arnold, Ku Haia, Madelyn Perusse and Isabella Franco.
STINGRAYS 16U 6,
LADY CONCHS 18U 1
The Stingrays pitcher hurled a two-hitter as Isabella Franco doubled and Caroline Smith singled.
In the circle, Neveah Arnold allowed eight hits and she walked four with two Ks.
QUARTERFINAL
FLORIDA FORCE 14U 3,
LADY CONCHS 18U 2
Key West managed just four hits as Caroline Smith and Alexandra Rodriguez both doubled. With a base hit were Julienne Vega and Madelyn Perusse.
In the circle, Chloe Gilday allowed four runs via three hits with four strikeouts.
8-AND-UNDER
LADY GATORS ORANGE 8U 18,
LADY CONCHS 8U 0
The Lady Conchs Karsen Washbond, Luella Thrift, Olivia Wiggins, Mila Fernandez and Ryleigh Cooke each had a base hit.
WESTON EXPLOSION 18,
LADY CONCHS 8U 6
Key West scored four in the first to keep pace with the Explosion, which blew up for seven in the second and five more in the third, as the Lady Conchs got two more in the top of the third.
Mila Fernandez crushed a two-run triple, Luella Thrift, singled twice, Mia Perez drove in two runs on two hits, Janessa Delgado and Kenzie Cooke each ripped an RBI single and Oliva Wiggins and Grace Teet added one hit apiece.
PLANTATION WAGNER 12,
LADY CONCHS 8U 4
Once again, the Lady Conchs got off to a good start with three runs in the first, but managed just one more in the second.
Mila Fernandez (three RBI) and Olivia Wiggins (two RBI) each doubled and singled, Luella Thrift and Mia Perez slugged two hits each and with a single was Kenzie Cooke, Greyson Wiggins and Karsen Washbond.
LADY GATORS BLUE 8U 12,
LADY CONCHS 8U 0
It was a sleepy morning for the Lady Conchs with just three hits from Mila Fernandez, Mia Perez and Olivia Wiggins.