Going into the Region 4-4A Quarterfinal on Wednesday at home against Mater Lakes Academy, Key West High School softball coach Jason Garcia knew the Lady Bears were not huge threat, but the Lady Conchs had to take care of business to get to the next level.
And they did.
Senior pitcher Coral Geide struck out seven, the defense was flawless and the offense drilled Bears pitcher Leah Hernandez for 14 hits to end it early in a 14-1 mercy-rule victory.
The Conchs will now face the winner of District 15-4A American Heritage-Plantation matchup on Tuesday night at The Back Yard of Key West High School. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We worked all week on sitting back and hitting the changeup but we still did not do what we needed to do,” Garcia said after the game, which ended in the top of the fifth inning. “We’ve got to continue to work.”
Key West wasted little time putting runs on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the first, the Lady Conchs scored two, in the second they added five more, and six in the bottom of the third inning.
Junior slugger Marina Goins led the way with a 3-for-3 performance highlighted by a triple and two RBI. Isabella Perez plated three runs on a pair of doubles and senior Sabrina Ramirez also slugged two doubles to drive in two more runs. Sophomore Savannah Delph nailed a two-base hit and base hit for two RBI and Madison Gonzalez drove in two runs on a pair of base hits. With one hit each were Ty Cervantes, with an RBI single, and leadoff batter Yahaira Williams, who added a base hit.
Although Key West had plenty of hits, a few players did not put the bat on the ball.
“I wasn’t happy with the hitting and the defense, but Coral threw a heck of a game. She threw the ball very well,” explained Garcia. “We’ve got to go back to hitting. We can make excuses but we’re not. Most of the girls that did not hit were in Covid quarantine last week and it’s the first time they’ve seen live pitching so we’ve got to get better if we want to compete against American Heritage.”
The Patriots, winner of District 15-4A, improved to 13-8. Garcia knows American Heritage will bring their best.
“Defensively we didn’t have many chances but it is what it is,” said Garcia in reference to the Bears. “You’ve got to play who they put before us. It was a good scrimmage we’ll go from there. We’ll go back to work on Monday.”