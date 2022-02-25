Over the past few years, the Key West High School softball team has made it to the Class 4A State Tournament only to lose in early rounds.
Last year, the Lady Conchs finished the campaign with a 10-6 record and the District 16-4A title, but lost to powerhouse American Heritage, 5-0, in the Region 4-4A semifinal.
Two years prior, Key West, once again, took the district title with wins over Gulliver Prep, but they ran into eventual state champs Coral Spring Charter for an early exit.
Getting there has not been a problem and from the looks of the Conchs so far, they have a real chance to win back-to-back district championships with a lot of senior experience and youthful pitching.
In the preseason doubleheader with Merritt Island, Key West took a 7-0 win in the first game and a 10-3 victory in the second.
At Palmetto on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Conchs’ season-opening game, the Lady Conchs topped the Panthers 8-5.
Conch Coach Jason Garcia said, as always, pitching will be the key to how far they get.
“It’s going to come down to pitching by committee or one of these young ladies is going to have to step up, be it Chloe Gilday, Neveah Arnold or Ty Cervantes,” said Garcia.
So far, Gilday has been the workhorse for the Lady Conchs. She started in their Red and Gray game. The sophomore got the nod in the opener against Merritt Island with a complete game victory and six Ks. In their season-opener at Palmetto, Gilday went the distance with seven strikeouts and an 8-5 victory.
“If Chloe can continually throw strikes and get ahead, it’s something we could work with. Occasionally she misses her spot, but she is young. Nevaeh is also young but still throws the ball extremely well. She’s coming off an injury, so maybe she can get an inning over the weekend against St. Brendan.”
In the second game against Merritt Island, Cervantes came from short to the circle and fared well, but the defense was lacking. Senior Miesha Hernandez came in to relieve Cervantes, a junior.
“Ty did a great job, we just had three errors defensively behind her and it cost us a few runs. She pitches contact and gets a lot of ground balls,” explained Garcia. “Defensively, if we’re on, it’ll be short innings, but if we play lackadaisical like we did in the second game against Merritt Island good things don’t happen.”
The infield is stocked with senior talent. Madison Gonzalez will start at first, Chloe Knowles at second and Isabella Perez behind the plate. Cervantes will start at short when not pitching.
In the outfield, seniors Marina Goins will start in right and Yahaira Williams in center. Goins could see time at third, along with senior Hernandez and sophomore Scarlet Niles.
When Cervantes is called on to pitch, one option would be to move Perez to short and bring in Madelyn Peruse to catch.
“That creates a bit of loss behind the plate defensively, but I think Bella and Ty are pretty even at shortstop. You got to work with you’ve got. We’re missing Savanah Delph with an injured shoulder. That’s a big hit to us. If she was still healthy, she would be behind the plate when Bella moves to shortstop and Ty pitches. Defensively we’ll have to see where we’re at.”
Having turf on the home field at The Back Yard is good said Garcia, but a lot of away fields have not updated their facilities yet.
“It’s great to have the turf field in Key West but when we travel most of their fields are all clay with bad bounces and you have to sit back, come get it. It’s a little different,” explained the coach, “But, with Bella behind the plate, that slows down the bunt and run game.”
On offense, Garcia has a strong core of seniors.
Williams has been huge thus far. She homered, tripled and doubled against Palmetto and slugged a grand slam in the second game against Merritt Island. Perez and Goins each singled twice in their Wednesday win over the Panthers, Hernandez doubled and Niles had an RBI single.
After Palmetto, Key West has District 16-4A opponent St. Brendan at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26 at home.
“Our schedule is loaded with Palmetto, Archbishop McCarthy, Westminster Christian, (Pembroke) Pines Charter. We’ve got a lot of tough games,” said the coach. “St. Brendan supposedly has players that came in but have not seen them yet. I think we’ll be able to compete with them and win districts and make a run for the state title.”
As far as getting past the early rounds of the state tournament, Garcia said he’d have it no other way.
“Coral Springs Charter and American Heritage, that’s what you want the girls to face — the best,” said Garcia. “We’re going to make a run for it. I expect tight games and if we throw the ball like we can and come out on top.”