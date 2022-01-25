The chase to perfection can be daunting, especially when it has to go through the second-seeded squad three times in one season.
That was the task facing Floozie Koozie during the Key West Coed League Championship on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as its undefeated season was on the line against No. 2 LaidBack Charters Key West, who twice had fallen to the top-seeded squad in the regular season by a combined 23 runs.
But just like the 2008 Super Bowl, when the New York Giants thwarted the New England Patriots’ run to perfection, it was LaidBack Charters Key West that scored in every inning but the final frame, with all but one player getting in hit, to shock the Key West softball community with a 13-5 victory.
A six-week layoff — from the first round of the postseason to the championship due to rain, the holidays and a COVID outbreak — did not affect LaidBack the same way it did Floozie, as the underdogs scored three in the first and then four more unanswered between the top of the second and third to build an insurmountable advantage and claim their third title in the last four seasons.
In the opening at-bat, a double by Evan Schaffer, a single by Clinton Storr followed by back-to-back shots by Pablo Noguera and Tabby Gartenmayer drove in three for the eventual champs, while Floozie responded with an RBI single by Lauren Wells in the bottom of the frame.
From there, Laid Back Charters took control of the contest with Mike MacKeown starting the second inning with a single and later coming around to increase the lead, and in the third, the big bats came out, as Allie Hill tripled, Noguera rocked an inside-the-park home run and Gartenmayer followed with a blast over the left-field netting for a 7-1 LaidBack lead.
The six-run advantage would be cut into by Floozie on a two-run single by Joal Rivero, sending home Paul Sanchez and Antonio Guieb, who had both singled, but LaidBack responded with three runs — two off an inside-the-park home run from Hill that also sent home Shannon Kelly, who had an RBI single that knocked in Lisa Sacco, who had singled. LaidBack extended the lead in the fifth with a pair of runs off an error after Gartenmayer singled and J.W. Cooke doubled.
The lead was at five entering the sixth after Wells connected on her second hit of the game, a two-run home run over the left-centerfield fence, but that would be as close as Floozie would come as LaidBack scored once more in the sixth on singles by Storr, Hill, Gartenmayer and Cooke, and then allowed just two more base runners the rest of the way for the seven-run victory.
While ending the Floozies’ run to perfection, Gartenmayer and Cooke were both 4-for-4 in the game, Gartenmayer a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI, and Hill needed just a double to complete her cycle, driving in two. Storr added two hits and two RBI in the winning effort, while Wells and Marella Barroso had the multi-hit games for Koozies, as Jewls Castillo and Joe Stickey also had base knocks for the squad that was one game away from perfection.