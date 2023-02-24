A pair of games went into overtime and two more ended with just a few points difference last week in Police Athletic League Youth Basketball at the Douglass Gym.
With just two more weeks of regular-season action, playoffs for Division I and Division II are slated to begin on Wednesday, March 2, with championship games set for Saturday, March 4.
DIVISION I
GRIZZLIES 34,
76ERS 33 (OT)
The game was tied at 266 at the end of regulation, but the Grizzlies outshot the 76ers in overtime, with Jonathan Holliman scoring six of his game-high 15 points in OT. Seven of Holliman’s point came from the free throw line, with two in OT. Tyrese Redding netted 10 points, Brandon Santos scored two of his four in overtime, Koi Leconte nailed a fourth-quarter trey and Dominik Galas hit a field goal in OT.
Michael Perry scored five of his team-high 14 in overtime to lead the 76ers as Herschell Major III had nine. Antini Scyrus canned eight points as Tyrese Scott hit a first-quarter field goal.
PELICANS 48,
CELTICS 19
The outcome would have been a little closer had it not been for the 23-point barrage by the Pelicans’ big man, Demarcus Deroche, as teammate Berweldo Camille also hit in double figures with 15 to include a pair of treys. Anthony Neeley netted eight and Mason Hart buried the ball for two.
Celtics’ Ahmad McIntosh led his team with eight, McWoody Fils-Aime hit four in the third, Trent Thomas and Matthew Oviedo hit a trey and Elijah Carius netted a free throw.
DIVISION II
BULLS 32,
SUNS 29 (OT)
It was all knotted at 27 at the end of four quarters, with both teams trading field goals in overtime for a 29-29 game. It was the three-point shot by Kevin Acevedo that clinched the victory for the Bulls.
All 12 points by Acevedo were from beyond the three-point arc, Nicholas Talpasz drilled a pair of treys for 10, Marvin Bien-Aime canned four points, Justin Osborne scored three and Mark Jones netted a pair.
Suns’ Jordan Wallace led all scorers with 20 with two in OT, Marlo Gonzalez hit a pair of treys to score eight and Luis Hernandez hit a free throw.
CAVS 21,
WARRIORS 19
Despite not scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cavs etched all of its points by the third and held off the Warrior' late surge.
Cavs’ Ke’lijah Sargent hit a pair of treys for 11, Kimani Portier scored two from downtown for six and Jimmy McCain netted four points.
For the Warriors, Jayce Fernandez led all scorers with seven of his 13 in the fourth quarter, James Carey hit all four of his points from the charity stripe and Kobe Greene netted a pair.
DIVISION III
CLIPPERS 24,
HEAT 8
Keyo’Monie Humphreys netted points in every to finish with 18, Jax Mendez ripped the nets for four in the fourth and Jessie Hubbard scored a field goal.
Heat’s Roman Brown and Suendy Louis canned four points apiece.
BUCKS 18, MAVS 17
The Mavs rolled to a 15-9 lead after three quarters, but only managed a pair of points in the fourth while the Bucks scored seven to take the victory.
Bucks’ Micah McQuaig hit a fourth-quarter trey to lead the way with eight points and with two points each were Jaiden Lopez, Josiah Ellison, Zion Harper, Johnny Jones and Keion Hughes.
For the Mavs, Armani Jackson led the way with a pair of treys and four free throws for nine, Anthony Cabrera also hit from downtown and a trio from the charity stripe for a half dozen and Arwens Annylusse scored a pair.