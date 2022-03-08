While the boys of summer have yet to begin spring training, the men of the Key West Softball League are flexing their midseason form as 35 home runs were launched out of DeWitt Roberts field during a five-game span meaning the runs were piled on with every winning team touching home at least 23 times in a victory and the losers going for double digits in all but one contest. Roasting up two victories, 5 Brothers still maintains the overall league lead while staying in hot pursuit is Roostica, which also baked up a pair of Ws, as the top two squads in the league won four of the five games played during week six of game-action in the Wickers Sports Complex.
5 Brothers 23,
Key West Fisheries 17
Stacking up runs in every at-bat, 5 Brothers loaded up the scoreboard including putting up 17 runs between the third and four frames which put the game out of catch for Key West Fisheries.
Slicing half of his squad’s home runs, Oni Ferreiro Jr. brewed up three long balls and two doubles for seven RBI, while going 5-for-5, as 5 Brothers teammate Michael Olivera was also perfect in five trips to the plate with two doubles, an inside-the-park home run and four RBI. Lito Socorrus added to the homer count with one as well as a double and single, Joey Figueroa had a pair of doubles and a triple, Alex Ornelos also homered in the winning effort as part of his two hits, Tony Guieb, Xavier Perez each also had two hits, and Marlon Manresa spread on a single.
The Fisheries netted four home runs of their own, two from Ronnie Presley, and one each by Rakio Alfonso, who also doubled, and D’Anthony Rodriguez all of whom reeled in three hits as did Marty Gregurich, with two doubles and a triple, and Alexey Vergas, with a double. Tony Alfonso pitched with a single and Lito Lopez a double.
5 Brothers 26,
Rodriguez Cigars 16
Ten unanswered runs between the second and third and then a 10-spot in the top of the sixth were enough to wrap up the victory for first-place 5 Brothers against defending champion Rodriguez Cigars.
Pouring on five hits, including a home run and double, Lito Socorrus plated four runs, while needing a home run to cycle was Joey Figueroa, who had a double and triple. Angelo Guieb and Oni Ferreiro Jr. each also pressed out a home run and two singles good for four RBI, Michael Olivera had three doubles and four RBI, Marlon Manresa and Tony Guieb both finished with three hits, with two was Oni Ferreiro Jr., one a home run with four RBI, Xavier Perez doubled and Alex Omelos singled.
Lighting up home runs for Rodriguez Cigars were Troy Curry, who also doubled and singled, and Joe Stickney, who singled twice. Paul Sanchez had a two-base hit and two base hits, Danny Difabio had a base hit and two-base hit, with two base hits each was Joal Rivero, Jason Phanl and Nick Rodriguez.
Fire Fighters 36,
Stock Island Boy’s 22
In the only game that did not feature one of the top two teams in the league — 5 Brothers or Roostica — The Stock Island Boys attempted to repeat its only win of the season, scoring in every inning, but Fire Fighters was not going to have it, burning up base paths for 22 runs in the final two frames for the win.
Heating up at the plate, Benny Lowe sent half of his six hits over the fence, as well as doubling for 10 RBI for the Fire crew, as brother Bobby Lowe also homered as part of his four hits, while heating up the paths was Andre Guieb with a trio of triples and an inside-the-park home run for four RBI. Stevie Monsalvatade doused five hits including a double and triple, Robert Franco doubled and singled, twice each, Korey Rodriguez was as single shy of a cycle, Stick Morales poked a pair of doubles and one single, Raul Franco had a double and two singles and Colton Butler a double and triple.
For S.I. Boys, Alain Trujillo homered going 4-for-4 and Paco Galvin singled.
Roostica 44,
Fire Fighters 28
Scoring a combined 72 runs left little time to play numerous innings, so it was called after four frames with Rosstica cooking up a 15-run mercy-rule victory.
Ordering up six hits in six trips to the plate, Brandon Presley needed just a double to cycle but did crush two home runs and a triple for seven RBI for Rosstica, which also had a home run plated with six RBI on five hits by Rakio Caradad and Junior Guieb, who also had two doubles. Also serving up five hits were Hugo Valdez III, Johnny Monsalvatage, with two doubles and four RBI, and Mike Arencibia with doubles and a triple, Andy Perez doubled twice and singled once, Mike Henriquez had a two-base hit and two base hits, Hugo Valdez Jr. had three singles and Miguel Gonzalez doubled and tripled.
Three players combined to send home half the runs for Fire Fighters, as Bobby Lowe, with four doubles and six RBI, was 5-for-5, Korey Rodriguez had two doubles, a triple and grand slam, and Stick Morales doubled and homered twice for five RBI. Benny Lowe had four more RBI on two home runs, Robert Franco doubled and singled twice, Chad Rodriguez singled and doubled twice, Stevie Monsalvatage doubled and singled, Colton Butler double and Andre Guieb singled.
Roostica 26,
Rodriguez Cigars 5
Putting up 26 runs in the back-to-back innings was enough to end the game early via the mercy rule, with Roostica cooking the convincing victory behind five home runs from five different players.
Going 4-for-4, Mike Arencibia had one of those home runs, as did Hugo Valdez III, Johnny Monsalvatage, Rakio Caridad, who also doubled, and Miguel Gonzalez, whose round-tripper was an in-the-park variety and also tripled, each of whom had three hits. Ralphie Henriquez both singled and doubled twice, Junior Guieb doubled and singled twice, and Andy Perez had three base knocks and with two hits was Hugo Valdez Jr.
Despite being unable to keep Rosstica from scoring, Rodriguez Cigars did touch home in both of its at-bats with Garret Frey rolling up a home run, Danny Difabio tripling, Paul Sanchez and Juanito Menendez doubling, and Joe Stickney and Clinton Storr singling.