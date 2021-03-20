After six weeks of action in the Key West Little Conch Baseball League, the league will take a week off for Spring Break.
In two age groups, ties atop the standings were broken. The Key West Firefighters took a pair for big lead in 8-and-Under with a 10-2 mark.
On Tuesday at David McCurdy Field, Island Dogs (9-3) broke the tie atop the 10-and-Under standings with a win over Eden House (8-4).
In 12-and-Under, Ramona’s Conch Creations continues to dominate with a 9-3 record, while in the 14-and-Under, Certified Appliance moved into sole possession of first with a 9-3 record, ahead of Hurricane Hole by a half-game.
Play will resume on Monday, Mar. 29, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 11,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 3
Superb pitching, errorless defense and 17 base hits put the Firefighters in the win column against the No. 2 team in the league.
Starter Justin Osborne allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and Jaiden Lopez fanned eight in relief.
Fire crew’s Luke Barroso tripled, doubled and singled, Jax Mendez drove in four runs via a triple and two singles, Jimmy McCain doubled and singled for three RBI, Ian Harper ripped a trio of base hits, Evan Gunnells singled two times to plate two runs, Marcel Major hit at two-run double as Kristofer Barroso, Kaiden Tomita and Nicholas Canatatore each singled.
Karmelo Santana of Key West Creperie — now 7-4 on the season — doubled and singled, Roman Lepowski and Nico Griffiths both drilled a two-bagger, Trevor Wynn singled home two runs and Aden St. Roman added a base hit.
The duo of Lepowski and Beau Brenner gave up just one walk and fanned 10.
MOOSE 9,
TOPPINO’S 0
The pitching committee of Jacob Rodriguez, Gavin Teal and Tirsolino Paulino gave up two hits and struck out 11 for the shutout.
Justin Druckemiller tripled and singled for five RBI and Rodriguez singled twice.
For Toppino’s, Caleb Barba and Anthony Cabrera each singled.
In relief, Colin Jordan struck out eight in the final three.
10-AND-UNDER
ISLAND DOGS 7,
TAVERN N’ TOWN 6
The game was tied at 6 with Island Dogs batting in the bottom of the fifth. Angel Morales grounded out and scored the winning run.
Sam Boa doubled home a run as Leo Thibault, Tyrone Cervantes and Angel Morales each had a base hit.
Kaden Savedra started on the mound, allowed five runs and struck out five and Thibault struck out four with no runs, hits for balls.
Tavern N’ Town’s Bryce Barth doubled home a run, Hudson Balbuena hit two-run single and Colt Lucas ripped a hit.
Calvin Lee and Barth teamed up to strike out eight.
ISLAND DOGS 17,
EDEN HOUSE 9
Tied at 8 after two, Island Dogs ran wild with nine runs in the next two frames.
Island Dogs scored five runs in the fourth inning ignited by home runs off the bats of Leo Thibault and Angel Morales.
Sam Boa doubled twice and singled to times, Morales added a base hit for five RBI, Thibault also singled for four RBI and Tyrone Cervantes and Kaden Savedra singled home a run.
Cervantes fanned five and Boa was perfect the one-plus innings with four strikeouts.
Kaine Dickerson drilled a two-run shot, Mason Waldner doubled and singled to plate two, Kellen Lockwood hammered two hits as Easton Gunnells and Abel Smith both singled.
12-AND-UNDER
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 10,
COCA-COLA 4
Xavier Perez went yard, doubled and singled, Carter Wirth cracked a two-base hit and a base hit, Jason Stubblefield plated three runs on two hits, Nick Besson roped a pair of base hits, as Beau Bender and pinch hitter Aiden Reed both singled.
On the mound, Bender allowed a run, hit and walked three with six Ks.
Coke’s Christian Koppal and Johnny Pico each singled home a run as Reef Guyet and Jake Baker both added a hit.
Shay Boa struck out six over the first three frames and Guyet sat four on Ks in two innings of relief.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 17,
PAPA TONY’S 2
The game ended after three with the 15-run rule in effect.
Roman Garcia homered and sent four home, Nelson Ong doubled and singled, Cruz Holmes hit a two-run single and Calvin Mercer and Nathan Radziejewski added a base hit.
Starter Trent Thomas yielded a run via four walks and struck out four over two frames.
Papa Tony’s Max Barroso doubled and Curren Nicolay singled home a run.
Four Papa Tony’s pitchers surrendered 10 walks to help Ramona’s cause.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 20,
IBERIA BANK 4
Certified Appliance slugged 23 hits and added eight runs in the seventh put this game away.
Jackson Bernhard tripled, doubled twice and singled to drive in three runs, Caden Pichardo hammered a pair of two-baggers and singled for two RBI, Noah Mercer drove in five runs on three hits, Shane Lavallee doubled and singled two times, Joel Rodriquez nailed a two-base hit and a base hit, Teak Guyet, Cole Jackson and Isaac Roman (two RBI) each singled two times as Brandon Lopez and Jake Ferguson both hit safely.
Relief pitcher Ty Hill hurled six innings gave up a run and struck out two.
The bankers’ Miguel Martinez hammered two hits, Kasey Kasper and J.D. Dowling both doubled and with a base hit was Brailin Peralta, Daniel Oviedo and Isaac Martinez.
Jack Besson struck out six over four and Dowling issued three Ks in relief.
HURRICANE HOLE 16,
GULF ATLANTIC 1
Tristan Weech went the distance, allowed the run on three hits and a walk with three Ks to control Gulf Atlantic.
Leandro Batista went yard and singled twice to plate three runs, Jose Perdigon doubled and singled two times for two RBI, Vinny Moline slammed a pair of two-baggers for four RBI, Jack Mattheessen singled twice and doubled to send three across home plate, and Weech singled twice and with a base hit was Emerson Madrid and Payton Zubieta.
Gulf Atlantic’s James Searcy, John Taull and Gionni Fernandez each singled.
Starter Sam Holland gave up seven runs on five hits and five walks with four Ks.