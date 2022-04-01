Just before Spring Break, 2 Oceans Digital got its first win over another winless team Arnold’s Towing in A Division action, but after the break, Arnold’s came back with a pair of victories, the second against the first-place team Florida Keys Electric, which still holds a one-game lead at 8-2 over Ramona’s Conch Creations (7-3-1), which tied 2 Oceans Digital late this week.
Hanging in there is Captain Hooks at 6-3, Fury kept the sails steady with a 5-5 mark, Arnold’s improved to 2-8 and 2 Oceans Digital is now 1-8-1.
In B Division play, despite two losses, Niles Sales & Service stayed atop the standings at 5-3-1, Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling is 3-2-2, Firefighters is 2-3-2 and Imjuscuttin Barber Studio improved to 3-5-1 with a pair of wins.
With just over a month left to play in regular season, the league is already having tryouts for travel teams. For information, see the league’s website at https://www.kwfastpitch.com/.
A DIVISION
CAPTAIN HOOOKS 11,
RAMONA CONCH CREATIONS 6
Shylo Sanchez tripled and doubled to plate three runs, Maicee Gage singled twice, Arianna Garcia thumped a three-bagger, Lilee Gage doubled and Addison Means singled home a run.
Over the first four frames, Lilee Gage fanned eight batters.
Ramona’s Audrey Smith drove in three via a two-base hit and base hit, as Maicey Malgrat and Jalyn Barreto both singled.
Ryleigh Harnish struck out eight in four-plus innings in the circle.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 19,
FURY 3
Arnold’s got their first win on a nine-run outburst in the second. Lucy Katz and Allison Smith teamed up to toss a one-hitter as Katz was near-perfect with the one single yet no run or walks.
Katz drove in three runs on three hits, Dakota Lettie singled three times, Cat Van Staden tripled and singled for three RBI, Smith hammered a two-base hit and base hit to plate three, Zaria Watson hit a run-scoring double, Rhyanna Rispoli and Yaneicee Grimon both hit a two-run single and Ava Estevez added an RBI hit.
Fury’s Janice Olsen got the one hit to break up a no-no.
FURY 6,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 5
2 Oceans went up 5-4 in the top of six, but Fury’s Althea Olsen hit a walk-off single for the win and doubled home two to help the cause in the circle with seven strikeouts.
Callie Griffiths doubled and singled, Rylee Petty smacked a run-scoring double, Gianna Felini hit an RBI single as Genesis Rocha added a base hit.
For 2 Oceans Digital, Zoe Barras doubled and singled twice, Charley Bracher drove in two runs via two hits, Mary Ellen Searcy hit a two-run single, Eva Norwood doubled and with a base hit was Ava Artigue.
Starting pitcher Lillian Mayer struck out four over five and Evaline Zanetti shut down the side in the final frame.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 10,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9
It was the second win in the week for the long-overdue Arnold’s squad. Lucy Katz doubled and singled for two RBI and she struck out four over the first five-plus frames in the circle. Rhyanna Rispoli slugged a two-bagger, Allison Smith hit a two-run single as Dakota Lettie, Zaria Watson and Yaneicee Grimon both singled.
For FKE, Aaliyah McLeod doubled two times for three RBI, Chloe Kongos doubled home a run, Brianna Brenner and Aubrey Noya singled home a run as Yannesie Anderson singled.
Brenner struck out 13 but gave up six runs on six hits, and relief pitcher Kaleaya Dickerson yielded three more runs via two hits.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 13,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 13
Mary Ellen Searcy drilled three base hits, Charley Bracher tripled and singled for two RBI, Zoe Barras and Lillian Mayer both plated two runs on a two-base hit and base hit, Tiara Sanford doubled home a pair of runners as Emma White and Evaline Zanetti both added a base hit.
For Ramona’s, Maicey Malgrat tripled, doubled and singled for three RBI, Charlie Lopez hammered a two-base hit and two base hits, Audrey Smith and Analy Rivero each singled two times, Carley Hernandorena singled home two, Valery Mora and Ryleigh Harnish each had a run-scoring single and with a base hit was Jalynn Barreto.
In the circle, Harnish fanned six over the first four frames.
B DIVISION
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 11,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 10
Imjuscuttin scored five in the top of the third and held off Niles for the victory. Ruby Perdomo Perez and Francesca Felini each nailed a two-run single and Lina Lopez added a base hit.
In the circle, Liana Brown struck out four and gave up a hit for the win.
Niles’ Kailee Malagon singled and scored twice.
Malagon fanned four over the first two innings on the mound.
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 7,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 3
Mia Perez slugged a run-scoring single as Kaidence Kosk added a base hit for SSS&S. Sierra Sterling fanned 10 Niles batter in her one-hit performance.
Niles’ Sofia Niles singled home a run. Niles went the distance and struck out seven.
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 10,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 9
Ruby Perdomo Perez hit a walk-off, two-run single to guide Imjuscuttin to victory. She added another base hit as Rocio Perez singled.
Liana Brown pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts.
For Firefighters, Jaelyn Estevez went the distance but took the loss.