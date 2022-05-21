There were very few surprises in the Key West Little Conchs Baseball League playoffs at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
In the 14-and-under, No. 1 seed Certified Appliance Repair (23-2-0) stopped three-seed Conch-Rete Pumping for the championship.
Linda D Sportfishing (21-3-0) had little trouble with Toppino & Sons (16-10-0) in the 10-and-under title match.
A walk-off single drove in the winning run for Florida Keys Electric in a 13-12 victory over Sunset Water Sports (19-4-0) in the 8-and-under league.
But there was a bit of an upset in the 12-and-under league. No 4 seed Jon’s Ham (14-11-0) thumped top-seed Papa Tony’s (18-7-0) behind the pitching of Kaden Maltz, and back-to-back-to-back home runs by Jon’s top of the order.
14-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 12,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 2
It was a one-run game after one, but Certified Appliance collected four in the second for the title.
Roman Garcia got the ball rolling with a two-run shot in the first frame. Noah Mercer doubled twice for two RBI, Josh Johnson drove in two runs on two hits, Nelson Ong and Nathan Radziejewski each slugged a two-run double, Ty Hill hit a two-bagger as Steele Gomez, Christopher Barter and Jake Baker added one hit apiece.
On the mound, Hill gave up two runs on six hits, walked two and fanned five over four. In an inning of relief, Garcia blanked the pumpers with three strikeouts.
Jace Rossi doubled and singled, Jayvion King doubled home a run and with a single was Jake Ferguson, Lucas Audette, Uziel Morales and Stone Turbeville for Conch-Rete Pumping.
Jake Rodriguez yielded nine runs on nine hits, four walks and struck out four over three. Gus Alfonso let up three runs via two hits, two walks and fanned two in an inning of relief.
CONCH-RECE PUMPING 13,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 12
FKE fell behind by eight runs but rallied for eight in the bottom of the six to knot the game at 12-all. Conch-Rete Pumping took a 13-12 lead and held off any hopes of an FKE comeback.
Jace Rossi doubled and singled two times for three RBI, Lucas Audette (2 RBI) and Jake Ferguson each doubled and singled, Stone Turbeville hit a run-scoring double and Uziel Morales singled.
Jackson Bernard struck out 14 going the distance for the win.
FKE’s Christian Koppal went yard and doubled for three RBI, Beau Bender singled three times, Isaac Martinez doubled home three as Tristian Weech, Cruz Holmes (2 RBI), Erik Fiallo, Brian Cassidy and Paul Cassidy all singled.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPIAR 12,
COAST 2
Tied at 2-2 after the first, Certified Appliance Repair reeled off 10 the next four frames for a berth in the championship.
Roman Garcia doubled and singled to plate two runs, leadoff batter Ty Hill doubled home two runs, Noah Mercer singled home two and Steele Gomez had a base hit.
Starting pitcher Nelson Ong struck out six over three and Hill sat three on Ks in the final two frames.
For COAST, Joel Rodriguez hit a two-run home run, as Gionni Fernandez and Xavier Perez singled two times apiece.
COAST starting pitcher Kristian Kearins allowed seven runs on six hits, six walks and fanned four.
12-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP
JON’S HAM 12,
PAPA TONY’S 1
The top of the Jon’s Ham order – Kaden Maltz, Kaine Dickerson and Calvin Mercer – drilled Papa Tony’s starting pitcher Nick Talpasz for back-to-back-to-back home runs and cleanup batter Tyrone Cervantes walked, stole second and scored on a double by Druckemiller. When the dust settled, Jon’s Ham held a 4-0 lead with Maltz in total control on the mound. Maltz struck out nine, allowed just two hits, one to Niko Prokurat who scored the only run on a wild pitch by Maltz.
In addition to the home run, Dickerson doubled and Cervantes thumped a three-bagger.
Prokurat also doubled in the fourth but the Jon’s Ham defense was near-flawless.
COCA-COLA 5,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 2
Jack Niles pitched a gem for Coca-Cola. He allowed the two runs on four hits, with just one walk and struck out 12 en route to the win.
At the plate, Jack Chapman singled two times as Max Barroso and Niles each added a base hit.
First Horizon’s Chace Gaertner hit a two-run home run, Matthew Oviedo doubled and James Carey and Denver Lettie both singled.
Across four innings on the hill, Trent Thomas struck out seven, allowed four runs on four hits and three bases on balls. In relief, Reef Guyet sat three on Ks.
JON’S HAM 4,
SLOPPY JOES 2
The game was tied at 2 all in the top of the seventh when Jon’s Ham’s Christian Druckemiller doubled on a 3-2 count to start the comeback rally and a berth in the championship.
Kaden Maltz and Kaine Dickerson doubled two times apiece.
Maltz struck out nine over three. In the final two innings of relief, Tyrone Cervantes was perfect with three strikeouts.
Sloppy Joe’s Baylin Rodger singled home a runner and Nick Besson added a base hit.
PAPA TONY’S 6,
COCA-COLA 1 (7)
Papa Tony’s Calvin Lee drove in two runs on two hits, Auggy Davila smacked a two-run double, Brice Barth roped a double and with a base hit was Kaden Savedra.
Niko Prokurat went the distance, gave up four hits, two walks and struck out six for the win.
Coke’ Kellen Lockwood slugged a pair of base hits as Jack Chapman and Carter Wirth both singled.
Over three and a third innings on the mound, Chapman struck out 10, walked seven and allowed four hits for four runs.
Besson had Jon’s on the ropes with but two runs with 13 strikeouts over six, but had to be pulled and a trio of relievers allowed the winning runs.
10-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 11,
TOPPINO & SONS 2
Cayden Gonzalez went yard and singled twice to plate four runs, Cuyler Thrift roped a two-base hit and a base hit for two RBI, Alexander Wickers doubled as Carlton Howard, Joshua Johnson and Eder Mendez each singled.
Over three and two-thirds innings, Wickers did not give up a run and fanned eight, walked one. In relief, Gavin Cobb sat four on Ks and Jimmy McCain added three more strikeouts for 15.
Toppino’s Hunter Hill and Mason Waldner doubled and singled.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 15,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 5
Landon Caraballo singled three times, Jaiden Lopez thumped a three-base hit and two base hits for two RBI, Ryder Almeda slugged a two-base hit and base hit for two RBI, Billy Norwood singled two times and with a base hit was Devin Henderson, Justin Major and Roman Lepowski.
The inn keepers Cole Johnson doubled and singled and Luke Barroso singled home a runner.
TOPPINO & SONS 13,
BODYZONE 1
Mason Waldner tripled and singled, Hunter Hill doubled as Chay Blanco and Jaxon Santelli each singled. Waldner pitched a two-hitter, struck out eight and walked one.
For BodyZone, Jacob Rodriguez singled two times.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 14,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 4
Gavin Cobb was 5-for-5 with four RBI, Alexander Wickers doubled and singled twice for three RBI, Cayden Gonzalez, Eder Mendez and Christian Barrows had two hits each and with a single was Cuyler Thrift and Josh Johnson.
Justin Major doubled home two to lead Key Plaza Creperie at the plate. With one hit apiece was Wiktor Kowalik, Ryder Almeda, Billy Norwood, Khai Mellies, Campbell Tabb, Justin Major and Marcell Major.