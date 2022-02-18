It was a time to remember and it was a time to play ball with the opening of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
The league remembered Hernandez, former founder and coach, and honored the family by giving granddaughter Taylor Agostini the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The league has grown this year with 16 teams, 180 youth players and more than 65 volunteers.
Games are played five days a week. The A and B divisions play Monday through Thursday evenings, while the C Division takes the diamond for three games each Saturday morning.
A DIVISION
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 11,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 0
Ryleigh Harnish and Carley Hernandorena teamed up to throw a no-hit shutout in the opening game of the season. Harnish struck out six, walked two and Hernandorena sat three on Ks also with a pair of walks.
On offense, Valery Mora drove in three runs on two hits, Hernandorena slugged a two-run single, Harnish singled home a run and Audrey Smith added a base hit.
On the mound for Arnold’s, Lucy Katz allowed seven runs on five hits with three strikeouts and Allison Smith yielded four runs via five walks.
CAPTAIN HOOK 10,
FURY 4
Fury sailed to a 2-1 first inning lead, but Captain Hook notched five in the third and four more in the fifth.
Arianna Garcia doubled and singled twice, scored two times and drove in two, Shylo Sanchez thumped a three-bagger and singled to plate three runs and crossed the plate twice, leadoff batter Maicee Gage nailed a two-base hit and two base hits and score three times, Lilee Gage drove in two runs on two hits and scored twice, Gianna Wardlow hammered a two-run hit as Katelyn Sambrana added a base rip.
In the circle, Lilee Gage allowed four runs on three hits, and she walked seven with five strikeouts over the first three frames. In relief, Garcia blanked Fury over the final two with a hit, two walks and she fanned two.
For Fury, Gianna Felini tripled, doubled and scored twice, Althea Olsen singled twice and plated a run.
Anastasha Boose struck out five over four frames with five runs allowed on eights but no walks. Olsen gave up five via four hits and she sat two on Ks.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 5
A four-run fourth put FKE in the driver’s seat. Vivienne Lepowski hit a solo home run and singled, Chloe Kongos also homered, Aailah McLeod doubled and Brianna Brenner hit an RBI single.
Brenner threw the first four frames, struck out 10 and gave up four runs on three hits and six walks. In relief, Kaleaya Dickerson struck out four and yielded a run on a hit and walk.
For 2 Oceans Digital, Zoe Barras, Charley Bracher, Evaline Zanetti and Maya Miller each singled.
Lilian Mayer took the loss with seven runs issued on five hits and four walks but fanned eight. Evaline Zanetti struck out two in relief.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 8,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 1
FKE starting pitcher Brianna Brenner struck out eight, allowed a walk and hit but blanked Ramona’s while reliever Kaleaya Dickerson allowed the run via a pair of base hits.
On offense, Vivienne Lepowski homered and singled to drive in three and Dickerson slugged a two-run home run as Yannesie Corrales hammered a pair of base hits.
Ramona’s Maicey Malgrat, Audrey Smith and Kaylee Williams drilled one hit apiece.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish struck out 11, allowed four runs on three hits, two for home runs, and three walks and Malgrat allowed four runs on five walks and two hits.
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 8,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 5
Arnolds held a two-run lead going into the third and final frame but Captain Hook’s scored five in the bottom half to claim the victory.
Lilee Gage hammered a two-run single, Jaylin Greene singled home a run and with base hits were Maicee Gage, Shylo Sanchez and Addison Means.
In the circle, Lilee Gage hurled the first inning and two-thirds with five runs on a hit and eight walks with three Ks. In relief, Arianna Garcia did not allow a run or hit, walked four and fanned three for the win.
Lucy Katz broke up the no-hit bid with a two-run single for Arnolds.
On the mound, Katz, allowed three runs on three hits and she struck out three. Allison Smith took the loss with five runs via three hits, two walks and one Ks.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 9,
FURY 7
Ramona’s had to thwart a last-inning rally by Fury to salvage the W. Leadoff batter Charlie Lopez tripled and singled for one RBI, Carley Hernandorena and Maicey Malgrat (2 RBI) singled two times apiece, Kaylee Williams had an RBI single and with a base hit was Valery Mora and Jaylyn Barreto.
Ryleigh Harnish struck out 10 while she let up four runs on three hits and three walks as reliever Hernandorena allowed three runs via a hit and three walks and she sat three on Ks.
For Fury, Anastasha Boose thumped a three-bagger and singled to plate two runs, Gianna Felini drilled a two-run triple as Janis Olsen singled.
On the mound, Boose let up four runs on three hits and five walks and she had four strikeouts. Reliever Althea Olsen yielded five runs off of six hits.
B DIVISION
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 6,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 5
Niles took a 3-1 lead at the end of three, but SSS&S scored five in the top of three and held off Niles to secure the win.
Mia Perez nailed a two-run single and Kaidence Kosk added a base hit for SSS&S.
Sierra Sterling struck out eight, walked five and allowed a run on three hits to take the win. In relief, Ava Wirth gave up two more runs on two walks with three Ks.
Niles’ Kailee Kai Malagon hit a two-run single to keep her team in the game. Malagon started in the circle, allowed four runs, fanned four and reliever Sofia Niles gave up a pair of runs via a hit and two walks.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 8,
I’M JUST CUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 2
Niles drove away with a five-run second inning victory on no hits, scoring all their runs on 12 walks issued by Liana Brown with five and Rocio Perez with seven.
In the circle for Niles, starting pitcher Sofia Niles yielded the two runs on a hit and seven walks with two Ks.
At the plate for I’m Just Cuttin, Jilany Rodriguez singled home both runs.
FIREFIGHTERS 13,
I’M JUST CUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 10
In just three innings, there were five lead changes as the fire-eaters put across the winning run on a hit batter. With bases loaded, Victoria Bravo got hit by a pitch to force home the go-ahead run after the game went past the time limit.
Janiyah Barnes slugged a bases loaded single for an RBI as Firefighters took advantage of 16 walks.
Firefighters’ Shyira Walker started in the circle, allowed five runs on a hit and five base on balls. Relief pitcher Jaelyn Estevez pitched the final one and a third innings, gave up eight runs on a hit with six walks, and she struck out four.
For I’m Just Cuttin, Gianna Ramirez nailed a three-run double and Jilany Rodriguez singled home three.
On the mound, Liana Brown allowed eight runs via seven walks, and she fanned four, while reliever Francesca Felini yielded five runs via nine walks and the base hit.