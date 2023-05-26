Winners of the A Division superlatives, from left: Brianna Brenner, Pitcher of the Year, Firefighters; Anastasha Boose, Offensive MVP, Howe Orthodontics; Rhianna Rispoli, Defensive MVP, Rotary; Aaliyah McLeod, Home Run champ, FKE; Lucy Katz, League MVP, Home Runs, FKE.
Winners of the B Division superlatives, from left: Sofia Niles, Defensive MVP, Niles Sales & Service; Sierra Sterling, League MVP, Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling; Kinzley Moore, Offensive MVP, Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling.
Florida Keys Electric captured the A Division championship with a win against Rotary Club of Key West.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling took the B Division title with a win over First State Bank.
Family and friends were on hand for the youth softball closing cermony.
League scorekeeper Laura Griffin is rarely seen but always appreciated for keeping score and announcing each A and B division game.
A league tradition, the outgoing eighth-graders shook hands with all the players and coaches to end the closing ceremony.
The ‘Voice of the Conchs,’ Rick Lopez, emceed the closing ceremony.
Teams from the A and B divisions gather around the infield of Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field for the league’s closing ceremony.
The season ended with closing ceremonies for the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League on Thursday, May 11, at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field. The “Voice of the Conchs,” Rick Lopez, emceed the event handing out trophies to each player and team superlatives were announced.
The first-place teams in the A and B divisions were recognized and league superlatives were also awarded.